1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s) Rachel

Last Name(s) Solway

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer

Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023

Currency GBP

Price 27.745

Volume 35,779

Total 992,688.36

Date of transaction 06/02/2026