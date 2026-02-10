Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Shell plc Shell plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
     
February 10, 2026    
     
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023, subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

 
PDMRDate Share TypeNumber of shares awarded 
Wael Sawan6 February 2026SHEL (LSE)165,975 
Sinead Gorman6 February 2026SHEL (LSE)98,677 
Robin Mooldijk6 February 2026SHELL (AMS)36,297 
Philippa Bounds6 February 2026SHEL (LSE)35,779 
Peter Costello6 February 2026SHEL (LSE)42,169 
Cederic Cremers6 February 2026SHELL (AMS)35,338 
Machteld de Haan6 February 2026SHELL (AMS)35,338 
Andrew Smith6 February 2026SHELL (AMS)52,443 
Rachel Solway6 February 2026SHEL (LSE)35,779 
     
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

 		 
     
     
Julie Keefe    
Deputy Company Secretary   
     
ENQUIRIES    
     
Shell Media Relations    
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550  
     


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
CurrencyGBP
Price27.745
Volume165,975
Total4,604,976.38
Aggregated information 
Volume 165,975
Price27.745
Total4,604,976.38
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
CurrencyGBP
Price27.745
Volume98,677
Total2,737,793.37
Aggregated information 
Volume 98,677
Price27.745
Total2,737,793.37
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Robin
Last Name(s)Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Projects & Technology
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
CurrencyEUR
Price32.09
Volume36,297
Total1,164,770.73
Aggregated information 
Volume 36,297
Price32.09
Total1,164,770.73
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
CurrencyGBP
Price27.745
Volume35,779
Total992,688.36
Aggregated information 
Volume 35,779
Price27.745
Total992,688.36
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Peter
Last Name(s)Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
CurrencyGBP
Price27.745
Volume42,169
Total1,169,978.91
Aggregated information 
Volume 42,169
Price27.745
Total1,169,978.91
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Cederic
Last Name(s)Cremers
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Integrated Gas
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
CurrencyEUR
Price32.09
Volume35,338
Total1,133,996.42
Aggregated information 
Volume 35,338
Price32.09
Total1,133,996.42
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Machteld
Last Name(s)de Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
CurrencyEUR
Price32.09
Volume35,338
Total1,133,996.42
Aggregated information 
Volume 35,338
Price32.09
Total1,133,996.42
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Andrew
Last Name(s)Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
CurrencyEUR
Price32.09
Volume52,443
Total1,682,895.87
Aggregated information 
Volume 52,443
Price32.09
Total1,682,895.87
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Rachel
Last Name(s)Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
CurrencyGBP
Price27.745
Volume35,779
Total992,688.36
Aggregated information 
Volume 35,779
Price27.745
Total992,688.36
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

Recommended Reading

  • February 09, 2026 12:23 ET | Source: Shell plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    Transaction in Own Shares    09 February 2026 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 09 February 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for...

    Read More
  • February 06, 2026 12:35 ET | Source: Shell plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    Transaction in Own Shares    06 February 2026 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 06 February 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for...

    Read More