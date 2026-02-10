NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
February 10, 2026
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023, subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.
PDMR
Date
Share Type
Number of shares awarded
Wael Sawan
6 February 2026
SHEL (LSE)
165,975
Sinead Gorman
6 February 2026
SHEL (LSE)
98,677
Robin Mooldijk
6 February 2026
SHELL (AMS)
36,297
Philippa Bounds
6 February 2026
SHEL (LSE)
35,779
Peter Costello
6 February 2026
SHEL (LSE)
42,169
Cederic Cremers
6 February 2026
SHELL (AMS)
35,338
Machteld de Haan
6 February 2026
SHELL (AMS)
35,338
Andrew Smith
6 February 2026
SHELL (AMS)
52,443
Rachel Solway
6 February 2026
SHEL (LSE)
35,779
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency
GBP
Price
27.745
Volume
165,975
Total
4,604,976.38
Aggregated information
Volume
165,975
Price
27.745
Total
4,604,976.38
Date of transaction
06/02/2026
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Sinead
Last Name(s)
Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency
GBP
Price
27.745
Volume
98,677
Total
2,737,793.37
Aggregated information
Volume
98,677
Price
27.745
Total
2,737,793.37
Date of transaction
06/02/2026
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Robin
Last Name(s)
Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Projects & Technology
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency
EUR
Price
32.09
Volume
36,297
Total
1,164,770.73
Aggregated information
Volume
36,297
Price
32.09
Total
1,164,770.73
Date of transaction
06/02/2026
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Philippa
Last Name(s)
Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency
GBP
Price
27.745
Volume
35,779
Total
992,688.36
Aggregated information
Volume
35,779
Price
27.745
Total
992,688.36
Date of transaction
06/02/2026
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Peter
Last Name(s)
Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency
GBP
Price
27.745
Volume
42,169
Total
1,169,978.91
Aggregated information
Volume
42,169
Price
27.745
Total
1,169,978.91
Date of transaction
06/02/2026
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Cederic
Last Name(s)
Cremers
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Integrated Gas
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency
EUR
Price
32.09
Volume
35,338
Total
1,133,996.42
Aggregated information
Volume
35,338
Price
32.09
Total
1,133,996.42
Date of transaction
06/02/2026
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Machteld
Last Name(s)
de Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency
EUR
Price
32.09
Volume
35,338
Total
1,133,996.42
Aggregated information
Volume
35,338
Price
32.09
Total
1,133,996.42
Date of transaction
06/02/2026
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Andrew
Last Name(s)
Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency
EUR
Price
32.09
Volume
52,443
Total
1,682,895.87
Aggregated information
Volume
52,443
Price
32.09
Total
1,682,895.87
Date of transaction
06/02/2026
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Rachel
Last Name(s)
Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023