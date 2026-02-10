The Big Brands are Back at Questex's 2026 Beauty and Wellness Show (IBS and IECSC) New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Beauty and Wellness Show New York, the fusion of two legendary industry brands - The International Beauty Show (IBS) and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) - will take place March 8-10, 2026, at the Javits Center. The unified event, crafted specifically for licensed beauty, spa and wellness professionals, will showcase 600+ exhibitors and a reimagined floor plan designed to integrate beauty, spa and wellness. Don’t miss your chance to touch, test, and experience products before you buy – from the top tools and tech to the latest skincare innovations, to cutting-edge spa and beauty equipment.

The Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show New York Exhibit Hall is your one-stop destination for discovering new products and investing in beauty and spa equipment at unbeatable prices.

Top-Tier Brands and Specialized Neighborhoods

The 2026 show floor introduces a new layout of specialized “Neighborhoods” to streamline the shopping and discovery experience. Attendees can explore 600+ high-profile brands across various sectors, including:

Hair & Salon Essentials: Featuring industry leaders like Dyson Inc., ULTA Beauty, CHI by Farouk Systems, L3VEL3, Hattori Hanzo Shears, K18 Hair, Pureo, Rolda Cosmetics, RUSK, Aquage, GiGi, Parlux, Cree and more!

Must-See Experiences for 2026

Glam + Glow Stage Sponsored by Dyson, where innovation meets beauty. Experience live demos, competitions, pro techniques, and up-close looks at the products transforming the industry - featuring some of the biggest names in beauty.

Sponsored by Dyson, where innovation meets beauty. Experience live demos, competitions, pro techniques, and up-close looks at the products transforming the industry - featuring some of the biggest names in beauty. Be+Well Lounge is the spot on the show floor for connection and mindful moments. New for 2026 are Be+Well Community Conversations - curated discussions led by esteemed pros and built to foster connection for our spa and salon community.

is the spot on the show floor for connection and mindful moments. New for 2026 are Be+Well Community Conversations - curated discussions led by esteemed pros and built to foster connection for our spa and salon community. Wellness Den Sponsored by HigherDose, is the place to unwind and take a break from the expo floor. Treat yourself to a complimentary foot massage and reflect on what wellness means to you at the Wellness Tree – leave refreshed and inspired.

Sponsored by HigherDose, is the place to unwind and take a break from the expo floor. Treat yourself to a complimentary foot massage and reflect on what wellness means to you at the Wellness Tree – leave refreshed and inspired. Nail & Makeup Competitions Powered by Global Talent Beauty Cup, these live show floor competitions spotlight precision, creativity, and world-class artistry categories from Salon Gel and Gel Tips to Men’s Manicure and Stiletto Nails.

Powered by Global Talent Beauty Cup, these live show floor competitions spotlight precision, creativity, and world-class artistry categories from Salon Gel and Gel Tips to Men’s Manicure and Stiletto Nails. Barber Competitions Sponsored by L3VEL3, watch the industry’s most skilled barbers compete live in high-stakes rounds showcasing precision cutting, creative styling, and pure mastery.

Sponsored by L3VEL3, watch the industry’s most skilled barbers compete live in high-stakes rounds showcasing precision cutting, creative styling, and pure mastery. In-Booth Experiences The education and live experiences continue with the industry’s favorite beauty brands offering meet & greets, demos and more at The Salon at ULTA Beauty, Aquage, CHI, Hattori Hanzo Shears, and Rusk.





“We are thrilled to unveil an unprecedented lineup of more than 600 exhibitors at Be+Well New York, featuring hundreds of new brands that represent the absolute cutting edge of beauty, spa, and wellness,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director at Questex's Wellness Group. “This year, we’ve completely reimagined the attendee journey with high-energy activations like our new specialized ‘Neighborhoods’, ensuring that every professional can engage directly with the products and tools redefining the industry. From the star-studded demonstrations on the Glam & Go Showcase Stage to the immersive What’s New For You Zone, these new show-floor experiences provide the ultimate platform for discovery and business growth.”

Attendees may register to attend the Show by clicking here.

Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 8: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Monday, March 9: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Tuesday, March 10: 10:30am – 3:30pm

Upcoming Events

Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show will take place in Las Vegas, June 27-29, 2026, and in Florida, August 30-31, 2026.

For more information on Be+Well New York, visit www.BeWellShowNewYork.com.

About Beauty and Wellness Show New York

Beauty and Wellness Show New York is the new umbrella brand bringing together legendary industry events and media serving hair, skin, and body professionals in the beauty, spa, and wellness industry.

Beauty and Wellness Media and Events includes the Beauty and Wellness Show (the new home of The International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics, and Spa Conference), American Salon, American Spa, Spatec, and Sibec, including the former Club Industry events — to create the beauty and wellness industry's largest event and media platform. For more information on subscribing, attending or advertising, visit www.BeWellMediaandEvents.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

