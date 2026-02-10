Tier One Partners Named Agency of Record by Apex Fintech Solutions

BOSTON and CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier One Partners, a women-owned, full-service integrated marketing and PR agency, today announced Apex Fintech Solutions has engaged the agency to lead a comprehensive communications program to amplify brand awareness, elevate executive thought leadership, and position Apex as a leading voice in today’s rapidly evolving global financial technology ecosystem.

Through this engagement, Tier One will support Apex’s strategic PR and communications goals with a targeted approach that includes media relations, executive visibility campaigns, and thought leadership content — all crafted to deepen Apex’s presence among key industry audiences and stakeholders.

“There’s never been a more dynamic moment in wealthtech – from the expansion of alternative investments, crypto and tokenization to emerging trends like prediction markets, 24/7 trading, and global market access,” said Jessie Savu, Head of Marketing at Apex. “We selected Tier One for its ability to elevate complex financial technology narratives and build meaningful visibility for sophisticated B2B brands. As Apex continues to innovate at the center of these shifts, we’re confident this partnership will help us engage media, industry influencers, and the broader market with storytelling that reflects both the pace and the promise of what’s ahead.”

Tier One Partners brings a proven track record of orchestrating integrated communications campaigns for financial services and technology firms such as Ally Financial, TradeKing, Velocity Risk, Geiesecke + Devrient and others to drive awareness and business outcomes. The agency’s work blends strategic media relations with thought leadership platforms that position clients as trusted authorities in their markets.

“Modern wealthtech runs through Apex, and we’re proud to partner with their team to bring that story to a broader audience,” said Kathy Wilson, co-founder and Managing Partner at Tier One. “Building on Tier One’s nearly two-decade history advising financial services and fintech companies, we’re helping Apex sharpen its narrative, deepen engagement with top-tier business and trade media, and further solidify its position as an industry leader.”

Under this engagement, Tier One will work closely with Apex’s leadership to translate the company’s innovation, insights, and strategic vision into a differentiated and compelling public presence.

About Tier One Partners

Now in our 23rd year, Tier One Partners is a women-owned full-service integrated marketing agency offering PR, content, and digital marketing services. We work with innovators in B2B and B2C AI and other disruptive technologies, digital healthcare, financial services, energy tech, and manufacturing to develop award-winning creative, data-driven strategies that propel them to industry leader status. From day one, we’re committed to earning our clients’ trust, sharing their vision, and embedding their purpose into everything we do. One team, advancing one mission. To learn more, visit wearetierone.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn.

Become a fan on Instagram.