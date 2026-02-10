BioAro Secures UAE Approval for AI-Enabled Longevity Bioactives, Setting the Stage for Global Expansion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAro Inc., a biotechnology company at the forefront of precision health and longevity, has achieved a major milestone with regulatory approval to commercialize its BioActive Longevity Stack in the United Arab Emirates. This marks a significant step in the company’s international growth strategy, following earlier approvals in the United States and the United Kingdom, and positions the UAE as a strategic hub for its Middle East operations.

The BioActive Longevity Stack, comprising Longevity+™, CellOmega+™, and CreaGen™, represents a new class of evidence-informed bioactives designed to support healthspan, cellular resilience, metabolic efficiency, and physical performance. What sets these formulations apart is their age- and sex-specific design, reflecting the growing understanding that health interventions must be tailored to individual biology rather than relying on generic solutions.

Unlike traditional supplements, which typically focus on a single ingredient, BioAro’s stack is multi-component and systems-oriented, combining nutrients with complementary mechanisms to optimize physiological function. For instance, CreaGen™ goes beyond creatine supplementation, integrating additional nutrients to enhance absorption, recovery, and metabolic performance, while accounting for biological differences associated with age and sex.

Many of the formulations are patent pending and are the culmination of years of research conducted in BioAro’s laboratories. A defining feature of the development process was the use of BioAro’s AI-enabled research platform, which systematically analyzed thousands of peer-reviewed studies to identify biologically relevant pathways and synergistic ingredient combinations. All AI-derived insights underwent rigorous review by BioAro’s scientific and clinical leadership, ensuring the formulations are grounded in validated science.

“This approval in the UAE represents an important inflection point for BioAro,” said Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor, MD, Founder and CEO of BioAro Inc. “We are witnessing a global transition—from reactive care to proactive optimization of human biology. Our BioActive Longevity Stack reflects that shift. By combining AI-driven research synthesis with scientific review, we have developed purpose-built compositions designed to support healthspan, resilience, and human potential as people age.”

The UAE approval comes at a critical time as governments, clinicians, and consumers worldwide focus increasingly on healthspan rather than lifespan alone. With aging populations and rising demand for scientifically backed wellness interventions, the global market for longevity-focused products is expanding rapidly. BioAro’s entry into the UAE aligns with this trend, offering a science-first approach that combines advanced research, AI, and personalized formulations to help individuals optimize their health proactively.

Following the UAE launch, BioAro is actively expanding its commercial network and scientific collaborations across North America, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Latin America, and the broader GCC region. The company envisions the BioActive Longevity Stack not merely as a supplement, but as part of a broader ecosystem designed to unlock human potential, enhance function, and support long-term vitality. The BioActive Longevity Stack is available via the BioAro and Biongevity official websites.

BioAro Inc. is a biotechnology and precision health company developing next-generation bioactives, diagnostics, and AI-enabled research platforms for longevity and preventive medicine. By integrating laboratory science, artificial intelligence, and clinical expertise, BioAro translates peer-reviewed research into purpose-built solutions designed to extend healthspan and optimize human performance.

