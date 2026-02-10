American Institutes for Research and National Governors Association Launch Pilot Initiative to Strengthen Skills-Based Practices Across States

Arlington, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institutes for Research (AIR), in partnership with the National Governors Association (NGA) Center for Best Practices, has launched a new pilot initiative to help states define and operationalize the skills needed for high-demand, public sector jobs. The effort will equip states with foundational, evidence-based skills data—an essential component for implementing effective skills-based practices in hiring and talent management.

Since 2022, more than 30 governors have taken steps to expand economic opportunities by adopting skills-based practices. Skills‑based practices are a talent management approach that prioritizes a person’s skills as a predictor of job success over traditional proxies, such as degrees or credentials. These practices span the talent lifecycle—from talent attraction and selection to development and retention.

This AIR-NGA initiative seeks to address a critical gap in state workforce development by generating robust, evidence-based skills data for high-demand and high-volume public sector jobs. We will work with states to identify the skills required for these roles, which are often subject to competition from the private sector. By equipping states with this foundational data, the project will enable more effective, scalable, and fair hiring practices and talent strategies.



Building a Foundation for Effective Skills-Based Hiring

The pilot will unfold across two phases:

Phase 1 focuses on discovery and planning. The AIR-NGA team will engage up to five states to identify high-demand or high-volume job roles, assess their goals for implementing skills-based practices, and consult with philanthropic partners interested in expanding state workforce innovation.



Phase 2 will involve a cross-state job analysis to identify knowledge, skills, and abilities for selected roles that will inform a cross-state skills taxonomy. The teams will also provide technical assistance for states using the job analysis data and conduct a return on investment (ROI) study to help states measure the value of their efforts in skills-based practices.



An Evidence-Informed Approach to Generate Skills Data

While several national organizations support adopting skills-based practices, the AIR-NGA approach is unique. This approach generates standardized, evidence-based skills data across states and applies that data directly to states’ hiring and talent management systems. This work will help states:

Optimize job descriptions to reflect real skill requirements;

Identify and attract qualified candidates based on verified skill sets;

Inform job classification and career development pathways;

Lay the groundwork for improved workforce mobility and talent management across agencies;

Identify skill gaps and inform employee development;

Support internal mobility and targeted deployment opportunities; and

Strengthen long-term workforce planning and retention.



Direct Support and Clear Value for States

The AIR-NGA team will provide participating states with a wide array of data, resources, and information, including:

Customized skills data for high-demand, high-volume jobs;

Technical assistance for using skills data across the talent lifecycle—from talent attraction to training and compensation practices;

Insights from a cost/ROI study to demonstrate the value of skills-based practices; and

Access to toolkits and resources for identifying skills for other jobs.

The AIR-NGA team anticipates completing Phase 1 in early 2026. Findings will inform the design and scope of Phase 2 and help position AIR and NGA to best support states that are interested in effectively implementing skills-based practices using a data-driven approach. The goal is to create a national model for skills-based hiring that strengthens public sector talent pipelines and drives better outcomes for states and their communities.



Expertise Across Public-Sector Workforce Transformation

AIR brings extensive experience in job analysis, public sector workforce development, and large-scale implementation of strategies in skills-based practices. AIR has led similar efforts in partnership with national organizations, state agencies, and industry, ensuring both methodological rigor and practical relevance.

To learn more about AIR’s work, visit https://www.air.org/skills-based-practices-people-and-performance.

