Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises More Than $20.5M as Over 19,000 Investors Follow V1 Protocol Progress

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Decentralized finance is entering a new crypto phase as a high utility protocol moves from concept to real world execution. While many projects depend heavily on social media attention, a new contender has focused on steady development, clear progress updates, and verifiable technical delivery. This approach has helped build confidence among early followers without relying on short term hype.





As the market looks ahead to its next crypto stage of on-chain innovation, attention is beginning to concentrate around a platform that has just reached an important technical milestone. This progress signals that early access may not last much longer, as the project advances toward its final development stages and prepares for wider market visibility.

The Vision Behind Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a professional, non custodial hub for decentralized lending and borrowing. The protocol uses smart contracts so users can access liquidity without selling their holdings, while keeping full control of their funds at all times.

The system is designed around two markets. Peer to Contract P2C pools offer instant loans from shared liquidity, while Peer to Peer P2P markets, planned for later releases, are intended to support custom lending terms between users. Borrowing is over collateralized.

For example, with an LTV of around 70%, a user supplying $10,000 worth of ETH could borrow up to $7,000 in stablecoins. This structure aims to balance flexibility with risk control in a simple and transparent way.

The market has responded to this vision with incredible force. To date, Mutuum Finance has raised more than $20.4 million in funding, signaling strong confidence from both retail and larger institutional-grade participants. This financial backing is supported by a rapidly expanding community, with over 19,000 individual holders now following the project’s progress. This level of support ensures a decentralized and stable foundation as the protocol moves closer to its full market debut.

Presale Momentum and Early Success

The MUTM token distribution is currently in Phase 7 of its structured presale. At this stage, the token is priced at $0.04, which remains a significant discount compared to the confirmed $0.06 launch price. The project began its journey in early 2025 at an initial price of just $0.01. This means that early participants have already seen the token surge by 300% through the phased price increases alone.

To maintain high levels of community engagement, the platform features a 24-hour leaderboard on its dashboard. This board tracks the top daily contributors and rewards the most active participant each day with a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This competitive element has helped maintain steady demand throughout the week, as users look to maximize their positions before the next crypto price jump to $0.045.





Tokenomics and Accessibility

The supply dynamics of Mutuum Finance are designed for long-term scarcity. The project has a fixed total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens. A massive 45.5% of this supply—approximately 1.82 billion tokens—was specifically allocated for the community through the presale phases. This ensures that the majority of the tokens are in the hands of the users rather than concentrated among insiders.

So far, more than 840 million tokens have already been sold, meaning nearly 50% of the presale allocation has been absorbed by the market. As these tokens disappear, the sense of urgency among investors continues to grow.

To make participation as easy as possible, the project supports a wide range of MUTM payment methods. Users can secure their tokens using various cryptocurrencies or even through direct card purchases, removing the technical barriers that often stop people from joining new crypto projects.

The V1 Milestone and Market Urgency

The most significant catalyst for the recent influx of capital is the launch of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This is a major step toward the official mainnet release. Unlike many "defi crypto" projects that only have a whitepaper, Mutuum Finance now has a functional platform that users can test. The V1 launch allows the community to interact with the core lending engine, mint mtTokens, and see the automated liquidator bot in action.

This transition from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of development has triggered a wave of fear of missing out among those who were waiting for technical proof. With the protocol already working and a massive community backing it, the final phases of the presale are expected to sell out faster than any previous stage. As the project moves closer to its $0.06 launch, the opportunity to enter at $0.04 represents the last chance for a significant early-mover advantage.