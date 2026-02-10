Christina Ward Assumes Ownership of Feral House and Process Media

Port Townsend, WA & Cudahy, WI, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feral House and its imprint Process Media announce the transfer of ownership to Christina Ward, marking the next phase in the life of the independent publishing house founded in 1989 by Adam Parfrey.

After Adam Parfrey died in 2018, his sister Jessica Parfrey stepped up to steady the operation and protect the catalog during a volatile period. Now, Publisher Jessica Parfrey will step back from day-to-day operations and take on the role of emerita editor-at-large.

Christina Ward assumes full ownership and leadership after many years of work across all areas of the house: editorial, production, marketing, rights, and operations. Her tenure has already shaped the current list and sustained the press through industry contraction and cultural churn.

“Jessica protected the house when it mattered most,” said Ward. “Her care for Adam’s work and for the authors kept Feral House intact through a difficult passage. I’m grateful for the trust she’s placed in me and committed to pushing the press forward while remaining true to our roots of challenging and provocative ideas.”

Feral House and Process Media will continue to publish investigative, confrontational, and culturally dissonant nonfiction. The program remains rooted in the same editorial instincts that defined the press from its beginning: document what others ignore, examine what others flatten, and print work that refuses to obey.

Ward says, “I look forward to incorporating new tools and strategies into every aspect of Feral and Process to get our writers' books into readers’ hands, while working to strengthen our partnerships with authors and independent retailers. Our seminal titles, such as Apocalypse Culture, Lords of Chaos, American Grotesque, Glamour Ghoul, and Hit Girls, demonstrate that readers want unique viewpoints and challenging material. We will continue to be a home for writers and readers seeking safe harbor from conformity and stupidity."

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Christina Ward

Feral House / Process Media

info@feralhouse.com / 323-666-3311

Feral House is an independent publisher focused on outsider culture, subcultural history, and work that challenges consensus reality. Process Media is its imprint dedicated to belief systems, radical movements, and the unstable territories where ideology, culture, and lived experience collide.

About Feral House

Feral House has consistently published innovative, unexpected and thought-provoking nonfiction — inspiring films and cultural trends; exposing crime, malfeasance and stupidity; and celebrating artists and thinkers overlooked by popular media. Feral House and Process Media is a formidable force in independent publishing and often the first and definitive source for documenting cultural movements.

Press Inquiries

Christina Ward

christina@feralhouse.com

https://feralhouse.com