Canon's Sustainability Efforts Recognized with Top 1% Platinum Rating from Global Sustainability Ratings Organization EcoVadis for Second Consecutive Year

MELVILLE, NY, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, recently announced that the company has been awarded the Platinum rating for the second consecutive year for its sustainability efforts by France-based global sustainability ratings organization EcoVadis. The award places Canon within the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis globally.

EcoVadis assesses over 150,000 companies spanning 185 countries and 250 industries according to various criteria across the four themes of “Environment”, “Labor & Human Rights”, “Ethics” and “Sustainable Procurement.” As worldwide interest in corporate sustainability efforts increases, companies around the world now take into consideration the EcoVadis rating of potential clients and partners.

