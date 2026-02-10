Standard Premium Finance to Present at the 152nd National Investment Banking Association Investment Conference

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) (“Standard Premium”), a leading specialty finance company, today announces that it will attend and present at The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) 152nd Investment Conference on March 11-12, 2026, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. On March 12, Brian Krogol, CFO, Standard Premium, will provide attendees with compelling data and achievements that support the Company’s growth trajectory and increased national footprint, along with an industry overview that sets the stage for continued expansion.

“This event is an ideal forum for engaging with industry peers, sharing perspectives and articulating the opportunities that fuel the execution of our next phase of growth,” says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. “As we continue to scale our business through state licensing approvals, expand our $115 million credit facility and building out our acquisition pipeline, this is the perfect opportunity to engage with members of the investment banking community and share our disciplined specialty finance platform.”

Standard Premium’s rapid portfolio growth, increased loan originations and continued year-over-year revenue gains, support the Company’s next stage of expansion. Standard Premium continues to increase its national presence through state licensing approvals, now licensed in 42 states, and support innovative initiatives for 2026 that build shareholder value.

William and Brian will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. To learn more about Standard Premium or to schedule a meeting during NIBA, please contact Brian Krogol, CFO, Standard Premium at bkrogol@standardpremium.com.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 42 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

