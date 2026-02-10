Asia-Pacific Digital Ad Spend Business Databook Report 2026: Market to Reach 489.3 Billion by 2029 - Platform Competition is Intensifying Across Performance and Video Budgets

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Digital Ad Spend Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Advertising Channel, Format & Media, Platforms, Pricing Models, Industry, Digital Ecosystem, and Media Buying Method - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital ad spend market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow by 14.1% annually, reaching US$311.4 billion by 2026. The digital ad spend market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2025, achieving a CAGR of 11.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2026 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the digital ad spend market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$272.9 billion to approximately US$489.3 billion.







Asia-Pacific's digital ad market is evolving rapidly, shaped by a mix of platform innovation, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer behaviours across diverse markets. Retail media, CTV, AI, privacy-first targeting, and hyperlocal strategies are not isolated trends they reflect a broader realignment in how brands engage audiences in a mobile-first, multi-language, and increasingly regulated environment.

The Asia-Pacific digital ad landscape is entering a new phase of platform competition, shaped by region-specific consumer behaviour, regulatory divergence, and rising expectations for measurable outcomes. While global platforms retain substantial scale, regional players are carving out niches through commerce integration, local data assets, and tailored ad products. In the coming years, market leadership will depend not just on reach or pricing but on adaptability across privacy regimes, language diversity, and multi-platform engagement strategies.

Over the forecast period, competitive differentiation will hinge not only on budget allocation but on executional agility, ecosystem partnerships, and regionally attuned content strategies. The digital advertising ecosystem in Asia-Pacific is defined by high fragmentation, growing regional diversification, and intensifying platform-level competition. Established global players are expanding their capabilities while regional platforms and local commerce ecosystems are emerging as serious contenders for both brand and performance budgets.

Retail Media is Emerging as a Core Channel in Brand Advertising Strategies

Retail media networks are rapidly gaining prominence across Asia-Pacific, evolving from on-platform sponsored listings to broader off-site and omnichannel advertising ecosystems. Major e-commerce platforms such as Shopee (SEA), Lazada (Alibaba Group), Flipkart (Walmart-backed), and Rakuten (Japan) have expanded their ad offerings to include video placements, real-time bidding, and data-driven targeting beyond their own marketplaces.

This rise is linked to the growth of e-commerce and the increasing value of first-party shopper data in a privacy-restricted environment. As retailers build closed-loop advertising ecosystems, they are attracting FMCG, electronics, and CPG brands looking for measurable returns. Regional adoption is further supported by super-app models (e.g., Grab and Gojek) that merge payments, delivery, and commerce enabling granular consumer segmentation.

Retail media is expected to intensify as more platforms launch self-serve ad tools and integrate AI-driven product recommendations. Regional players are also building alliances to compete with global leaders like Amazon. This shift will reallocate budgets from traditional digital channels toward commerce-integrated environments, particularly in Southeast Asia and India.

Connected TV (CTV) and Ad-Supported Streaming are Reshaping Video Advertising

Asia-Pacific markets are seeing accelerated adoption of CTV and ad-supported streaming services. Platforms such as YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar (India and SEA), Viu (Hong Kong and SEA), and Rakuten TV (Japan) have increased their monetisation via AVOD and hybrid models. Netflix's ad-tier, launched in several APAC markets, signals long-term competition for video budgets.

Rising smartphone penetration, cheaper data, and cord-cutting behaviour across urban Asia are pushing advertisers to shift spend from linear TV to streaming platforms. Publishers and platforms are investing in local content and programmatic CTV infrastructure. At the same time, brands are shifting toward video formats that offer both reach and performance metrics, particularly in markets with younger demographics.

The CTV opportunity will deepen as addressable TV inventory expands and measurement standards mature. Budget reallocation from linear TV to digital video will continue, especially in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, where mobile-first viewing is dominant. However, fragmentation may increase as local broadcasters (e.g., ABS-CBN, Mediacorp) launch their own streaming platforms with programmatic access.

AI and Automation are Restructuring Campaign Planning and Creative Execution

Platform-level automation using AI is transforming how campaigns are planned, optimized, and personalized. Google, Meta, and Amazon have integrated AI tools across budgeting, bid management, and asset testing. Regional platforms such as Baidu and Naver are integrating AI into their advertising stacks, particularly for predictive optimisation and audience modelling. In Southeast Asia, GrabAds is expanding its data-driven targeting capabilities, though AI-driven creative automation remains limited.

The pressure to improve ROAS (return on ad spend) and reduce manual overhead is accelerating the use of automation, particularly among SMBs. Additionally, the increasing complexity of cross-channel media buying across social, commerce, CTV, and open web has made automation essential. Growth of multilingual markets (e.g., India and Southeast Asia) is also pushing demand for AI-driven language and creative adaptation at scale.

AI-led campaign orchestration is expected to become standard, particularly for performance marketing. Creative iteration and audience segmentation will be increasingly handled by automated systems, shifting agency roles toward strategic oversight. However, disparities in adoption will persist across mature (Japan, Korea, Australia) and emerging (Vietnam, Bangladesh) markets due to resource and infrastructure gaps.

Privacy Regulations and Data Localisation are Reshaping Targeting Strategies

Several APAC governments have implemented or tightened data privacy regulations. Countries like India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea have introduced or updated data protection laws. China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) and India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act are shifting how advertisers handle consumer data and consent.

Growing regulatory scrutiny and consumer awareness of data privacy have forced platforms and advertisers to adopt privacy-first strategies. The phase-out of third-party cookies and rise of consent management platforms are accelerating the transition to first-party and contextual targeting models. Data localisation rules are also requiring global advertisers to adapt their tech stacks to comply with country-specific frameworks.

Expect a sustained move toward privacy-compliant infrastructure, with rising investment in CDPs (Customer Data Platforms), clean rooms, and contextual advertising tools. While this shift will add compliance costs, it will also open new opportunities for local data and martech providers. Contextual and cohort-based targeting will become mainstream, especially in Australia, Singapore, and India.

Cross-Border Brands are Accelerating Localisation of Ad Strategies in Tier-2 Cities

Global and regional brands are investing in hyperlocal creative, vernacular content, and influencer collaborations to reach underserved consumer segments in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. YouTube, ShareChat (India), TikTok, and regional platforms like Line (Japan, Thailand) and Kuaishou (China) are being used to reach these demographics with culturally relevant campaigns.

Rising digital penetration in smaller cities and towns, aided by cheaper smartphones and mobile broadband, is expanding the addressable market. Ecommerce platforms like Meesho (India), Shopee (SEA), and Bukalapak (Indonesia) have opened up new consumer bases, prompting advertisers to adapt formats, languages, and media strategies. Regional influencers and creators play a key role in driving trust and reach.

This trend is expected to grow, with platforms introducing more tools for regional segmentation and performance tracking. Language-based AI, creator marketplaces, and geo-segmented ad solutions will become standard in markets like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. However, creative execution will need to be deeply localized to avoid cultural missteps.

Competitive Landscape



Platform Competition is Intensifying Across Performance and Video Budgets

Competitive intensity is rising across two fronts:

Search, social, and commerce performance: Global players like Google, Meta, and Amazon maintain a stronghold over intent-based and performance-led ad budgets across India, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Australia.

Digital video and streaming: YouTube continues to dominate digital video, but ad-supported platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar (India and SEA), Viu (Hong Kong, SEA), and regional broadcasters' OTT apps are capturing significant CTV and AVOD inventory. Netflix has rolled out its ad-tier across several APAC markets, signalling a longer-term push into high-reach ad formats.

