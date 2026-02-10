HABITAT LA TO HONOR TINA KNOWLES, U.S. BANK, AND BROOKFIELD RESIDENTIAL AT THE 2026 LOS ANGELES BUILDERS BALL®

Los Angeles, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) is proud to announce the 2026 Los Angeles Builders Ball®, the organization’s premier annual fundraiser, taking place March 26, 2026, at The Fairmont Century Plaza.

The event will celebrate three extraordinary honorees whose leadership and generosity are helping move affordable housing forward across Los Angeles:

Brookfield Residential , recipient of the Builder of the Year Award

, recipient of the U.S. Bank , recipient of the Foundation Builder Award

, recipient of the Tina Knowles, recipient of the Dream Builder Award

Proceeds from the evening—including the silent auction—will support Habitat LA’s work to build affordable homes, expand pathways to homeownership, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen families across the region.

Last year’s Builders Ball raised more than $1 million to support Habitat LA’s work across Los Angeles. This year, the event will continue fueling that impact—including efforts through Habitat LA’s ReBUILD LA program, which supports families recovering from last year’s devastating wildfires.

The Los Angeles Builders Ball brings together leaders in construction, real estate, design, philanthropy, and civic life to advance Habitat LA’s vision of a world where everyone has a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home.

Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening of celebration, inspiration, and purpose—honoring the partners and champions who help make homeownership possible for more Angelenos. More than a gala, the Builders Ball is a powerful call to action to build stronger communities—one home at a time.

Join us in building what’s next for Los Angeles.

Explore sponsorship opportunities today.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance. To learn more, visit www.habitatla.org. More information about the 2025 Los Angeles Builders Ball can be found here: https://bit.ly/2026LABB

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $695 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune’s most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

