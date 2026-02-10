Los Angeles Floral Couture Celebrates 15 Years by Renewing the American Dream





Glendora, California, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 2026 marks a significant 15-year milestone for Dalel Snider, the visionary behind one of Southern California's premier luxury floral brands. Since acquiring the business in 2011, Snider has masterfully transformed a traditional local flower shop, Glendora Florist, into Los Angeles Floral Couture—a distinguished concierge floral service celebrated for its couture-level design, artistry, and refined client experiences.

As Floral Curator and Events Maître des Fleurs, Dalel Snider has redefined luxury floristry. Her success is built on a clear vision, unwavering resilience, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence. Today, the premier studio serves a discerning clientele throughout Southern California, with a strong presence in Beverly Hills, offering bespoke floral design for private commissions, weddings, and high-profile events.

Snider’s journey into floristry was marked by an unconventional beginning. Armed with a Master’s degree in Marketing and Communications, she sought a professional path to support her family, which included a husband recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and two teenage sons. Following repeated professional setbacks, Snider made a decisive, bold pivot: she chose to acquire an established business rather than wait for corporate opportunities.

In 2011, she purchased the locally renowned Glendora Florist, reopening on Valentine’s Day. Though she had no prior floral experience, the acquisition was a testament to her determination, instinct, and creative drive.

Snider quickly established her reputation with an elevated and unconventional design philosophy, moving beyond the standard flower shop model. She sought inspiration from luxury fashion houses, aiming to deliver an equivalent level of craftsmanship and quality. “I admire the Louis Vuitton brand and I aim to offer the same level of craftsmanship, quality, and luxury to my clientele,” Snider explains.





Her designs challenge traditional floral aesthetics, incorporating unexpected organic elements such as seed pods, cabbage, and kale, with a powerful emphasis on texture, form, and contrast.

By viewing floristry as an art form, Snider has garnered widespread recognition for her originality and unique couture sensibility. This vision successfully evolved the local shop into the sophisticated Los Angeles Floral Couture brand, now sought after by clients across Beverly Hills and Southern California who value creativity, refinement, and exclusivity.

As the business has doubled in scale, Snider has also focused on job creation, community engagement, and empowerment. Her meaningful contributions to the community have been formally recognized by Assemblyman Roger Hernandez, and she is a two-time recipient of the Women of Excellence Award presented by California Congresswoman Judy Chu.

Continuing her commitment to innovation, Snider has cultivated key creative partnerships with leading photographers across Los Angeles and the surrounding regions. These collaborations have resulted in visually compelling concepts featured in prominent national publications, including People Magazine, Los Angeles Magazine, The Knot, Wedding Wire, Ceremony Magazine, and The Avenue.

As she celebrates 15 years at the helm, Dalel Snider remains dedicated to building a lasting legacy of excellence—creating exquisite floral masterpieces while delivering tailored, unforgettable experiences that flawlessly bring each client’s vision to life.

HONORS AND TITLES

Winner of "Five Star Florist" and “Best Florist” by Bloomnation from 2016 through 2026.

Awarded Best Florist in Glendora by Google, 2025

The Knot’s Best of Weddings 2018 through 2026

Most Creative Designer at Fleur de Villes 2024 and 2025

Recipient of The 2015 "Woman of the Year Award," presented by Assembly-member Roger Hernandez

Recipient of The 2015 "Women of Distinction Award," presented by Congresswoman Judy Chu

Member of Orange County Wedding Professionals (OCWP)

Member of Travel and Tourism Marketing Association (TTMA) in Los Angeles

Former Chair and Vice Chair Executive of Glendora's Business Improvement District (BID)

Former President of Executive Women International (EWI) Pomona Valley

Woman of the Year 2014 for Pasadena Magazine

Former Events Member Glendora’s BID

Former Ardent Group Member

