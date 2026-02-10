India Digital Ad Spend Business Report 2026: A $20.46 Billion Market by 2029 - Google and Meta Retain Budget Share, ShareChat, Dailyhunt, and InMobi Scale Through Regional Content

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Digital Ad Spend Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Advertising Channel, Format & Media, Platforms, Pricing Models, Industry, Digital Ecosystem, and Media Buying Method - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital ad spend market in India is expected to grow by 10.1% annually, reaching US$14.56 billion by 2026. The digital ad spend market has experienced robust growth during 2020-2025, achieving a CAGR of 8.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2026 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the digital ad spend market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$13.22 billion to approximately US$20.46 billion.







India's digital ad market is undergoing structural change. The push toward regional content, creator ecosystems, OTT-led video, and retail media is fragmenting traditional budget allocations. Advertisers are increasingly prioritizing measurable outcomes, compliance readiness, and platform diversification. These trends will likely intensify, reshaping the media buying playbook for both legacy brands and digital natives.

India's digital advertising market is entering a phase of strategic diversification, regulatory transformation, and audience segmentation. Competitive intensity is rising across platform types, with retail media, vernacular content, and privacy compliance becoming key differentiators. Future winners will be those who align with regulatory mandates while delivering measurable, localized performance for brands.

Market Competition Intensifies with Platform Diversification

India's digital advertising landscape has become increasingly competitive, marked by the dominance of global incumbents and the rapid emergence of local challengers. Google and Meta continue to command a significant share of ad budgets across search and social media, respectively. However, Indian platforms such as ShareChat (and its video arm Moj), Dailyhunt (via Josh), and InMobi are gaining visibility through regional content strategies and audience segmentation.

This diversification is intensifying competition across formats, especially in short-form video, influencer-led campaigns, and retail media. Advertisers are now distributing budgets across a broader mix of platforms to optimize cost-effectiveness and reach beyond urban consumers.

Ecommerce and Retail Media Channels Expand Ad Market Share

Indian ecommerce players are building closed-loop advertising ecosystems that challenge traditional display and social channels. Amazon Ads, Flipkart Ads, and JioMart are offering native inventory, brand storefronts, and intent-based targeting linked to transaction data. D2C brands and FMCG advertisers are increasing allocation toward these environments, attracted by high conversion efficiency.

Q-commerce apps such as Blinkit and Zepto have also entered the ad space, offering sponsored listings and app-based promotions. This is leading to the emergence of niche networks within the broader digital ad ecosystem, further fragmenting advertiser focus.

Strategic Partnerships Drive Ecosystem Expansion

Recent alliances are shaping India's digital advertising value chain. JioCinema has partnered with multiple advertisers to monetize live sports events, including IPL and exclusive streaming rights. Prior to the integration with Viacom18 and JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar attracted strong participation from telecom and BFSI advertisers across its mobile and CTV inventory.

On the adtech front, players like InMobi have entered partnerships for identity solutions and retail media integration, while Times Internet continues expanding its programmatic stack. International firms such as The Trade Desk are also deepening their India presence via local alliances and educational initiatives for agencies.

Brands Increase Allocation Toward Regional and Vernacular Digital Content



A notable trend in India's digital ad market is the shift toward regional language content. Platforms such as ShareChat, Dailyhunt (via Josh), and YouTube are increasingly hosting vernacular video and audio formats. This trend reflects the growing demand from brands to engage non-metro and rural audiences more effectively.

Rising internet penetration in Tier II and Tier III cities, along with expanding smartphone access, is driving the consumption of content in regional languages. Ecommerce, fintech, and consumer goods companies are adapting creative assets and media plans to suit linguistic diversity.

Over the forecast period, brands are expected to increase investment in regionally targeted campaigns, often executed through influencer partnerships or short-form video. Platforms with local language capabilities and creator networks are likely to gain ad share.

Social Commerce and Influencer-Led Campaigns See Rapid Growth



Social commerce is evolving into a distinct ad channel in India, particularly on platforms such as Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and emerging marketplaces like Meesho and Trell. Influencer-driven promotions and live commerce pilots are increasingly integrated into brand strategies.

The growth of D2C brands, coupled with declining trust in conventional celebrity advertising, is pushing marketers to explore micro-influencers and community-driven endorsements. Additionally, platforms are providing monetization tools and analytics to scale influencer programs.

This trend is expected to intensify, with agencies building specialized influencer marketing arms and brands experimenting with creator-led product launches. Ad budgets may increasingly shift toward performance-driven creator networks.

CTV and Premium Streaming Inventory Attract Larger Brand Budgets



Connected TV (CTV) and premium OTT platforms are becoming significant destinations for brand advertising. Players like JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, and SonyLIV are integrating full-funnel ad solutions into their content ecosystems, especially around sports and scripted content.

Increased smart TV adoption, bundled OTT plans via telecom operators, and advertiser appetite for non-skippable, high-attention formats are driving this shift. The availability of audience data and programmatic access further improves targeting.

Over the next few years, CTV's share of digital video ad budgets is expected to grow, particularly among BFSI, auto, and FMCG brands. Advertisers may use CTV for brand-building while layering performance metrics via QR codes and second-screen interactions.

Adtech Investments Focus on AI, Measurement, and Privacy Compliance



India is seeing greater investment in advertising technology, particularly in AI-powered creative testing, audience analytics, and compliance infrastructure. Startups and global firms are developing solutions that improve campaign efficiency and accountability.

Growing regulatory oversight, complex attribution across devices, and demand for real-time campaign optimization are shaping this space. Agencies are forming partnerships with martech firms to strengthen client reporting.

The adtech ecosystem will likely become more critical to media planning decisions. Brands will seek partners that offer verifiable reach, attention metrics, and compliant targeting methods.

Retail Media Emerges as a Distinct Budget Line



Retail media is gaining prominence in India's digital advertising environment. Ecommerce platforms such as Amazon Ads, Flipkart Ads, and JioMart offer native advertising tools, product listing placements, and self-serve dashboards for brands.

The rise of online grocery, Q-commerce apps (e.g., Zepto, Blinkit), and D2C product discovery is reinforcing the value of retail-based performance advertising. These platforms offer advertisers real-time data and a clear link to transaction outcomes.

Retail media is expected to expand from being a tactical channel to a strategic component in omnichannel media plans. Brands may start integrating retail media insights into broader creative and audience strategies.

