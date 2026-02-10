Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia Economic Factbook 2026: Concise Economic Information That Will Help Prepare Business Decision-makers for the Emergence of This New Region

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia Economic Factbook" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia Economic Factbook recognizes and addresses the growing economic unity that includes the countries of the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia. It brings together clear and concise economic information that will help prepare business decision-makers for the emergence of this new region and as such will be invaluable to anyone doing business in the area.
Features include:
An extensive series of statistical tables presenting comparative figures for all the countries and political entities.
Statistical tables cover:
- Population
- Life Expectancy
- Economically Active Population
- Gross Domestic Product
- Exchange Rates
- Banking
- Stock Markets
- Oil & Natural Gas
- Imports & Exports
- Manufacturing
- Electricity
- Water
- Investment
- Air Transport
- Tourism
- Telecommunications
- Education
- Development & Gender
- Broadcasting & Media
- Health
- Land Use
- The Environment
A well-balanced, well-judged, and remarkably comprehensive volume, this Directory is probably the best reference economic factbook on the Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia.
Countries Covered
- Afghanistan
- Algeria
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Burkina Faso
- Chad
- Egypt
- Georgia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Israel
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Morocco
- Niger
- Oman
- Palestine
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Sudan
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- United Arab Emirates
- Uzbekistan
- Western Sahara
- Yemen
