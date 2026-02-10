Toll Brothers Announces New Home Designs in Jason's Walk Community in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has unveiled two stunning new home designs at Jason's Walk, a premier new home community by Toll Brothers in Cumming, Georgia. Jason's Walk now offers six single-family home designs within the community situated in a peaceful and elegant neighborhood just minutes from Georgia State Route 400 and top-rated Forsyth County Schools. Homes in the community are priced starting from the low $800,000s.





The new Sweetwater and Willowbrook home designs are being offered in addition to the already impressive lineup of spacious floor plans available at Jason's Walk, providing customers with expanded opportunities to create their dream home within this exceptional community. The new home designs range from approximately 3,000 to 3,800+ square feet of living space and offer 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"With the introduction of the Sweetwater and Willowbrook designs, Jason's Walk continues to set the standard for luxury living in the Cumming area," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "This community offers home shoppers an unmatched choice of six sophisticated home designs and an array of personalization opportunities, as well as access to top-tier schools and nearby recreational and retail destinations."

Jason's Walk boasts an ideal location just minutes from Georgia State Route 400, providing convenient access to outdoor recreation, shopping, dining, and employment hubs. Nearby attractions include the Avalon and Halcyon shopping areas in Alpharetta, as well as the Cumming City Center. Residents are also served by the highly rated Forsyth County School District, including Lillian C. Poole Elementary School, Liberty Middle School, and West Forsyth High School.





The Sales Center and model homes are located at 3445 Austin Michael Lane in Cumming, Georgia. For more information on Jason's Walk and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers



Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

