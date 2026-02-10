Hyagen Medical Launches National FDA Compliance and Education Initiative to Strengthen Regenerative Medicine Standards

Lehi, UT, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyagen Medical, a regulatory compliance and education company specializing in regenerative medicine, announced today the launch of a national initiative to equip healthcare providers with FDA-aligned training, biologics documentation tools, and patient education resources. The program aims to reduce regulatory risk and promote ethical, transparent practices as the regenerative medicine field faces increasing scrutiny from both regulators and the public.

As patient interest in regenerative medicine accelerates nationwide and regulatory scrutiny continues to intensify, Hyagen Medical, a regenerative medicine compliance and education company based in Lehi, Utah, is advancing a clear industry stance: responsible adoption begins with FDA alignment and informed patient education.

Hyagen Medical supports healthcare providers nationwide with FDA-aligned training, regulatory consulting, biologics distribution, and patient education systems designed to reduce regulatory risk, prevent misinformation, and strengthen clinical credibility.

“Regenerative medicine doesn’t need louder voices — it needs clearer ones,” said Chuck Meeker, Ph.D., Esq. and Founder of Hyagen Medical. “Stem cells are politically agnostic. The real work is helping providers and patients understand what is compliant, ethical, and accurate. FDA regulation and patient education have to be the first premise of any meaningful dialogue.”

Why this matters now

As regenerative medicine becomes more visible to consumers, clinics face growing pressure to balance innovation with compliance. Confusion around appropriate claims, sourcing language, and regulatory boundaries has increased risk across the industry — for providers and patients alike.

Hyagen Medical was built to address that gap by standardizing compliance education and supporting transparent, well-documented patient conversations grounded in existing FDA frameworks.

“The biggest risk we see isn’t innovation — it’s misinformation,” Meeker said. “When education is missing, trust erodes. Our role is to help clinics lead with clarity before problems arise.”

Compliance-first as a credibility engine

Hyagen Medical works at the intersection of regulatory guidance, provider training, and patient-facing education. Its compliance-first model helps clinics:

navigate FDA regulatory boundaries with confidence

reduce exposure to risk from misleading claims or noncompliant marketing

strengthen informed consent and patient understanding

build long-term credibility in a rapidly evolving biologics landscape





Rather than treating regulation as a constraint, Hyagen Medical positions compliance as the foundation for sustainable growth in regenerative medicine.

Politically neutral, education-driven by design

Hyagen Medical maintains a deliberately neutral stance in public discourse, emphasizing that regenerative medicine and stem cell science are not political issues, but matters of patient safety, ethical sourcing, and regulatory clarity.

By prioritizing accurate language, transparent education, and adherence to FDA guidance, Hyagen Medical aims to elevate both industry standards and public trust.

Product alignment and regulatory clarity

In addition to education and consulting, Hyagen Medical distributes regenerative biologics, including HCT/P allograft products positioned under FDA HCT/P 361 and AATB guidelines. Products are clearly described as minimally manipulated and intended for homologous use only — reinforcing the company’s commitment to compliant positioning and responsible clinical use.

Outcomes Hyagen Medical aims to support

Through its work with clinics nationwide, Hyagen Medical seeks to advance:

clearer, more consistent patient education and informed consent

increased provider confidence navigating regulatory frameworks

reduced regulatory and reputational risk across practices

stronger, credibility-led adoption of regenerative medicine therapies

For journalists covering regenerative medicine, biologics, or health policy

Hyagen Medical and Founder Chuck Meeker are available for expert commentary on:

FDA compliance and regenerative medicine regulation

patient education and informed consent best practices

ethical implementation of stem cell and biologics therapies

separating science from misinformation in public health conversations

This release addresses the FDA compliance requirements for regenerative medicine clinics and patient education. Interview requests are available upon request.

About Hyagen Medical

Hyagen Medical is a regenerative medicine compliance and education company headquartered in Lehi, Utah. Founded by Chuck Meeker, the company supports healthcare providers nationwide through FDA-aligned training, regulatory consulting, biologics distribution, and patient education systems designed to promote ethical, compliant, and transparent regenerative medicine practices.

Press Inquiries

Carrie Hill

Head of Public Relations

media [at] hyagenmedical.com

757-621-9319

https://www.hyagenmedical.com

Hyagen Medical

Lehi, Utah 84043

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=hNC_sUcrfEY