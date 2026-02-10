International Defence Trade Directory & Buyers Guide 2026: Expands Contact Networks Across Diverse Regions and Sectors Within the Defence Industry

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Defence Trade Directory & Buyers Guide" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



If you want to do business with the defence industry, you need to reach the professionals and companies profiled in this Directory.



The International Defence Trade Directory & Buyers Guide is the most comprehensive and accurate database on companies and executives in the defence and security industry worldwide. The Directory has extensive contact details and provides a rich database of the world's companies in defence manufacture and supplies. It also provides important information on the registration of vendors and contains a who's who of defence.



This Directory provides:

Defence and security products, services companies and contractors

Brand names and trademarks

A comprehensive description of company activities

Company name and address

Telephone, fax numbers, email and website addresses

Names of senior management and board members

Subsidiaries and associates

Number of employees

Financial records

Global import/export markets

The International Defence Trade Directory & Buyers Guide is an indispensable guide that list all available information on the activities of, and products bought by the world's armed forces and those that supply them.

The Directory provides a myriad of products, services and activities in this sector, profiling thousands of companies involved in Ammunition, Apparel, Armoured vehicles, Arms trading, Artillery, Aviation, Communications, Heavy weaponry, Light weaponry, Military engineering, Navy & Submarines, Police gear, Security, Services, Surveillance, Training and Warehouses.



Benefits of purchasing the Directory:

Review major and minor players in the defence industry

Identify alternative suppliers and buyers

Expand your buyer's and sellers contact network

Locate manufacturers, service companies, subcontractors, etc

Conduct market research

Regions covered include Europe, Asia, Central Asia, North America, South and Central America, Middle East, Africa and Australasia.



This Directory has been especially compiled to assist professionals. It is also an invaluable resource to all of the world's Defence equipment manufacturers, buyers, and key corporate executives!



