VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from February 02nd to February 06th, 2026

Nanterre, February 9th, 2026   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from February 02nd to February 06th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 02nd to February 06th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-02-02FR000012548622 667122,167398XPAR
VINCI2026-02-02FR000012548618 843122,219647CEUX
VINCI2026-02-02FR000012548613 229122,169843AQEU
VINCI2026-02-02FR000012548610 261122,241122TQEX
VINCI2026-02-03FR000012548630 915122,447079XPAR
VINCI2026-02-03FR000012548614 222122,438588CEUX
VINCI2026-02-03FR000012548610 737122,443699AQEU
VINCI2026-02-03FR00001254869 126122,437782TQEX
VINCI2026-02-04FR000012548631 104124,219317XPAR
VINCI2026-02-04FR000012548617 204124,225474CEUX
VINCI2026-02-04FR00001254869 817124,365137AQEU
VINCI2026-02-04FR00001254866 875124,282967TQEX
VINCI2026-02-05FR000012548638 715122,768464XPAR
VINCI2026-02-05FR000012548614 069122,498010CEUX
VINCI2026-02-05FR00001254869 173122,462499AQEU
VINCI2026-02-05FR00001254863 043122,571295TQEX
VINCI2026-02-06FR000012548610 518132,330738XPAR
VINCI2026-02-06FR00001254862 491132,082156CEUX
VINCI2026-02-06FR0000125486367133,558311TQEX
VINCI2026-02-06FR0000125486216134,500000AQEU
      
  TOTAL273 592123,3566 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

