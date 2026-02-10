VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from February 02nd to February 06th, 2026

Nanterre, February 9th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from February 02nd to February 06th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 02nd to February 06th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2026-02-02 FR0000125486 22 667 122,167398 XPAR VINCI 2026-02-02 FR0000125486 18 843 122,219647 CEUX VINCI 2026-02-02 FR0000125486 13 229 122,169843 AQEU VINCI 2026-02-02 FR0000125486 10 261 122,241122 TQEX VINCI 2026-02-03 FR0000125486 30 915 122,447079 XPAR VINCI 2026-02-03 FR0000125486 14 222 122,438588 CEUX VINCI 2026-02-03 FR0000125486 10 737 122,443699 AQEU VINCI 2026-02-03 FR0000125486 9 126 122,437782 TQEX VINCI 2026-02-04 FR0000125486 31 104 124,219317 XPAR VINCI 2026-02-04 FR0000125486 17 204 124,225474 CEUX VINCI 2026-02-04 FR0000125486 9 817 124,365137 AQEU VINCI 2026-02-04 FR0000125486 6 875 124,282967 TQEX VINCI 2026-02-05 FR0000125486 38 715 122,768464 XPAR VINCI 2026-02-05 FR0000125486 14 069 122,498010 CEUX VINCI 2026-02-05 FR0000125486 9 173 122,462499 AQEU VINCI 2026-02-05 FR0000125486 3 043 122,571295 TQEX VINCI 2026-02-06 FR0000125486 10 518 132,330738 XPAR VINCI 2026-02-06 FR0000125486 2 491 132,082156 CEUX VINCI 2026-02-06 FR0000125486 367 133,558311 TQEX VINCI 2026-02-06 FR0000125486 216 134,500000 AQEU TOTAL 273 592 123,3566

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment