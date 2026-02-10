Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (2 to 6 February 2026)

10th February 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 2 to 6 February 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|3 127
|35,5259
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|1 635
|35,5005
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|3 074
|35,3835
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|1 688
|35,3693
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|3 137
|34,2676
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|1 625
|34,2011
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|3 082
|33,7964
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|1 680
|33,7570
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|3 066
|32,9855
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|1 696
|32,9756
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
