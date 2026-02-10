Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (2 to 6 February 2026)

10th February 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 2 to 6 February 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Feb-26 FR0000073298 3 127 35,5259 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Feb-26 FR0000073298 1 635 35,5005 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Feb-26 FR0000073298 3 074 35,3835 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Feb-26 FR0000073298 1 688 35,3693 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Feb-26 FR0000073298 3 137 34,2676 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Feb-26 FR0000073298 1 625 34,2011 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Feb-26 FR0000073298 3 082 33,7964 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Feb-26 FR0000073298 1 680 33,7570 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Feb-26 FR0000073298 3 066 32,9855 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Feb-26 FR0000073298 1 696 32,9756 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

