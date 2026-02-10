Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (2 to 6 February 2026)

10th February 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 2 to 6 February 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Feb-26FR00000732983 12735,5259XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Feb-26FR00000732981 63535,5005DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Feb-26FR00000732983 07435,3835XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Feb-26FR00000732981 68835,3693DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Feb-26FR00000732983 13734,2676XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Feb-26FR00000732981 62534,2011DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Feb-26FR00000732983 08233,7964XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Feb-26FR00000732981 68033,7570DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Feb-26FR00000732983 06632,9855XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Feb-26FR00000732981 69632,9756DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

