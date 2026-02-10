CCIB Announces Planned Leadership Transition as CEO Tabatha Bull Concludes Tenure in 2026

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB), the nation’s leading non-profit, non-partisan organization advancing Indigenous Business, alongside CCIB President and CEO Tabatha Bull, announced today a planned leadership transition with Bull to conclude her tenure in 2026.

Tabatha Bull joined CCIB in 2018 and will mark six years as President and CEO in March. During her tenure, CCIB experienced a period of unprecedented growth, nearly tripling its membership. Her strategic leadership elevated CCIB’s role as a highly effective advocate for advancing Indigenous procurement in both the public and private sectors, while strengthening the integrity of CCIB’s national certification programs for Inuit, Métis and First Nations businesses across the country.

Under this bridge-building stewardship, Tabatha has helped CCIB and key stakeholders in the Indigenous economy move beyond good intentions to measurable impact, establishing Indigenous business as an essential driver of long-term economic growth for both Indigenous communities and Canada as a whole.

Throughout this period, CCIB advanced Indigenous procurement across both public and private sectors, expanded the Indigenous Procurement Marketplace, and scaled targeted grant, accelerator and capacity-building programs for Indigenous entrepreneurs. The organization also deepened its advocacy and leadership in public policy, government relations and storytelling. CCIB played a critical advocacy role during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be a leading voice on economic certainty, trade and Indigenous business inclusion.

“On behalf of the Board, we want to thank Tabatha for her extraordinary service and dedication to championing Indigenous economic prosperity,” say CCIB Board Co-Chairs, Michael Jacobs and Desiree Norwegian. “Tabatha’s steady, values-driven leadership has positioned us as a national leader and trusted partner advocating for Indigenous business and uplifting Indigenous entrepreneurs. Because of the foundation she has strengthened with the team, we are well-prepared to identify a successor who can build on this momentum and continue scaling CCIB’s impact for this generation of Indigenous entrepreneurs and those yet to come."

The Board of Directors will be initiating a formal search for the next CEO to ensure CCIB’s important work continues uninterrupted. Bull will remain in her role until a smooth transition of leadership can be achieved, ensuring continued momentum on CCIB’s 2026 strategic priorities.

"Leading CCIB has been a true privilege. I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished together and for the trust placed in us by Indigenous businesses and partners across the country," says Bull. "I look forward to supporting the Board through this transition and cheering on CCIB’s success as it continues to advance Indigenous entrepreneurship and economic prosperity."

For a special joint statement from Bull and the CCIB Board, and to learn more about next steps for the organization, please click here.

About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous Peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca.