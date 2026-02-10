European Plastics and Rubber Directory 2026: Instant Access to a Wealth of Accurate Data on Thousands of Manufacturing Companies and Products

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Plastics and Rubber Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The renowned European Guide to the Plastics and Rubber Manufacturers & Products!



The European Plastics and Rubber Directory is a unique directory that will keep your company in touch with the European plastics and rubber industries across all of Europe.



This directory serves two major purposes:



Firstly, it is an essential buyer's guide allowing you to source the major players involved in materials, semi-finished products, machinery and ancillary equipment, processing, and those offering consultancy and testing services. This makes the identification and location of a product or service, and therefore supplier, as simple and quick as possible.



Secondly, you can utilize the information contained in the directory to focus your marketing strategy. The unique way the directory is put together will allow you to target a specific area of the plastics industry. Then, by cross-referencing with the Company Information section, you can access the company information essential to further your inquiry: address, telephone, and fax numbers, e-mail and website addresses and key company contacts. Allowing you to reach the right person, the first time!



The European Plastics and Rubber Directory contain in excess of 4,000 European companies, all individually contacted annually for up-to-date information about their business. As a result, this Directory is the most up-to-date and comprehensive guide to the European plastics market available.



Contents:



i) Company Index to

Materials

Semi-Finished Products

Machinery & Equipment

Processing & Related Services

Manufacturing Products

Consultancy and Testing Services

ii) Trade Names



iii) Thousands of companies profile information & data



Features:

Company name, address, full contact details plus email and website

Names of senior executives in each company

Description of business activities

Description of products and services

Company brand names and trademarks

Company subsidiaries and associates

Number of employees

Key financial information

Principal shareholders

This Directory will enable you to:

Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Pinpoint key executives

Generate new customers

Discover who your competitors are

Make vital contacts

Save the time, money, and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

Source up-to-date company information

Access a wealth of quality information on healthcare companies.

European Plastics & Rubber Directory gives you instant access to a wealth of accurate data on thousands of companies throughout Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.



The European Plastics and Rubber Directory place the information you need where you want it. at your fingertips. It is also an indispensable guide to all of Europe's plastics and rubber companies and their products!





