Lincoln Tech’s WorkforceLinc Division Partners with NJ TRANSIT to Deliver Diesel and Electrical Training for Bus Technicians

Parsippany, NJ, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for 80 years, has announced that its WorkforceLinc division (WFL) will launch a new training partnership with NJ TRANSIT, delivering diesel and electrical systems training for technicians who support the agency’s statewide bus fleet.

The training program is structured to reflect the actual tasks, systems, and diagnostic work NJ TRANSIT technicians encounter in day-to-day operations. Modules will emphasize troubleshooting, repair and maintenance of diesel engines, electrical systems, and fleet-relevant components. Lincoln Tech’s WFL instructors will deliver the program, in collaboration with NJ TRANSIT, using a performance-based, hands-on model that prioritizes practical application, guided practice, and skill verification. Training will be delivered at NJ TRANSIT Maintenance facilities.

“We’re excited to support NJ TRANSIT with focused diesel and electrical training that aligns directly to the work their technicians perform every day,” said Ed Benitez, Director of WorkforceLinc. “This program is designed to strengthen technical skills, improve safety, and support system reliability across NJ TRANSIT’s bus operations.”

The goals of the program include improving technician readiness and confidence with diesel and electrical systems; supporting NJ TRANSIT’s maintenance, safety, and compliance standards; reducing skill gaps for both new and experienced technicians; and establishing a repeatable training framework for future cohorts.

WorkforceLinc is the workforce training arm of Lincoln Educational Services, delivering performance-based technical training programs for employers nationwide. The division supports industries including transportation, diesel and heavy equipment, electrical, welding, facilities maintenance, and other skilled trades.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in four principal areas of study: transportation, healthcare, skilled trades, and information technology. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 12 states under 3 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, and Nashville Auto-Diesel College.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.