Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Nolensville, Tennessee 

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Nashville-area community, Sagebrook by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to Nolensville, Tennessee. This highly anticipated community will be located on Clovercroft Road and Sagebrook Drive in Nolensville. Site development is underway and the community is anticipated to open for sale in fall 2026.



Located less than a mile from historic downtown Nolensville, Sagebrook by Toll Brothers will feature 26 exquisite single-family homes. The all-new floor plans will include 4 to 5 spacious bedrooms and offer up to 4,883 square feet of elegant living space. Customers will select from four home designs, each offered with three distinct exterior elevation styles and crafted with the unparalleled quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Home shoppers will also have the opportunity to visit the new state-of-the-art Toll Brothers Design Studio and work with professional design consultants to choose from an array of finishes and fixture selections to personalize their homes.

“We’re excited to introduce our first community in Nolensville and look forward to building exceptional homes in this charming Nashville-area town,” said Jordan Hartigan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tennessee. “The floor plans at Sagebrook by Toll Brothers have been specifically designed for area home shoppers with elegance and livability in mind. The unique architecture of the homes truly sets them apart and creates the perfect backdrop to everything that makes Nolensville such a special place to live.”



Residents will enjoy the small-town feel of Nolensville, known for its historic roots and welcoming community, as well as the convenience of being in proximity to nearby Franklin, Brentwood, downtown Nashville, and the entire South Nashville corridor. Many shops and eateries, along with the newly opened Publix Super Market at Village Green, are located less than a mile from the community. With scenic countryside, local shopping, and a strong sense of hometown pride, Nolensville offers a perfect blend of tranquility, convenience, and assignment to highly rated Williamson County Schools.



Toll Brothers’ portfolio of new home communities in the greater Nashville area includes Toll Brothers at The Nations in Nashville, Tomlinson Pointe in Mt. Juliet, Meadowlark in Murfreesboro, and Toll Brothers at August Park in Spring Hill. Another new Toll Brothers luxury home community, Franklin Ridge in Franklin, is set to open in spring 2026.

To join the interest list for Sagebrook by Toll Brothers and for more information on other Toll Brothers communities in the Nashville area, call (855) 949-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TN .



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.



Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08739fa3-08c1-49fd-9461-72b3fdba8d8a

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)