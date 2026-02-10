Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Smart Digital Group Ltd. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Smart Digital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SDM) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SDM securities between May 5, 2025 and September 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SDM.

SDM Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

SDM was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; insiders and/or affiliates used and/or intended to use offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; SDM’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company’s stock price; and as a result, SDM securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by either or both of the SEC and NASDAQ.

What's Next for SDM Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SDM. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in SDM you have until March 16, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to SDM Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for SDM Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , or Instagram .

Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

Attorney advertising.

Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.