Salem Media Announces Leadership Appointments in Pittsburgh

CAMARILLO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media (OTCQX: SALM) announced today two key leadership appointments impacting its Pittsburgh market.

Jason Mosher has been promoted to Regional General Manager overseeing the Pittsburgh market in addition to Atlanta. Dave Cuddihy has been named General Sales Manager for Salem’s Pittsburgh radio and digital operations.

Cuddihy, a Pittsburgh native, will spearhead local advertising sales and strategic business development for Salem’s Pittsburgh portfolio, including WORD-FM (101.5 FM), WPGP-AM The Answer (1250 AM), and WPIT (730 AM), along with Salem Surround, the company’s full-service digital marketing division. He most recently served as Publisher of the Latrobe Bulletin and Ligonier Echo in Westmoreland County and brings more than two decades of proven media and advertising leadership, along with deep-rooted relationships throughout the Pittsburgh business community. His appointment strengthens Salem’s commitment to delivering integrated marketing solutions across broadcast and digital platforms.

Allen Power, President of Broadcast Media, commented, “We are excited to combine Jason’s leadership track record at Salem with Dave’s deep market knowledge of Pittsburgh. They are focused on growing our sales team in the market with a commitment to providing outcome-based solutions for advertisers.”

“Pittsburgh has always been about relationships, work ethic, and trust,” Cuddihy said. “I’m proud to be from this area and to work with local businesses as a neighbor who understands how success is built here. One factor that stood out to me in joining the team at Salem Media is that our stations and complete digital portfolio allow us to reach deeply engaged Christian and conservative audiences while delivering modern marketing solutions that drive real, measurable results for our partners.”

Mosher is based in Salem Media’s Atlanta office and will provide strategic leadership and operational oversight for multiple markets, including Pittsburgh. Mosher has been with Salem Media for six years and was recently promoted from Regional Sales Director where he led sales efforts for Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Cleveland and brings 20 plus years of broadcast leadership experience, including leadership roles with iHeartMedia and CBS Radio.

“We are committed to growth in Pittsburgh,” Mosher added. “In the near future, we are looking to bring on additional media strategists to build out the local team.”

