Mastering GEO for Comms Pros: A First-of-Its-Kind Executive Event on AI Search and Communications

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI-powered search reshapes how information is discovered, communications teams are under pressure to adapt quickly. On February 18, 2026, senior communications leaders will gather for Mastering GEO for Comms Pros, a half-day, invite-only executive event on New York’s Madison Ave, focused exclusively on the role public relations and communications play in generative engine optimization (GEO).

This event marks the first dedicated forum designed specifically for communications professionals navigating AI search. While many teams are scrambling to define an AI search strategy, few conversations address how earned media, messaging, authority, and narrative directly influence AI-driven discovery. This event fills that gap.

Mastering GEO for Comms Pros will convene 75 senior leaders in-person across communications, media, and technology. Remote attendees can join the event virtually via Zoom, with a recording available post event. Tickets are available to purchase here (password: GEO).

The program is supported by four leading organizations at the forefront of communications, media intelligence, and storytelling: Notified, Meltwater, Coffee Communications, and Stacker. Together, they bring complementary perspectives across measurement, media intelligence, strategic communications, and content distribution.

Attendees will hear directly from leaders representing multiple AI and search platforms, offering a balanced, platform-agnostic view of the evolving landscape. The focus is practical and comparative: what actually improves AI search performance, what does not, and how communications teams can drive measurable impact.

Unlike vendor-led or single-platform events, this program is intentionally unbiased. Participants will gain insight into how different technologies assess credibility, content signals, and authority, helping teams make informed decisions aligned with brand and business goals.

This invite-only gathering is designed for senior decision-makers seeking clarity, not hype. The agenda emphasizes real-world examples, actionable frameworks, and the strategic tradeoffs communications leaders face as AI search becomes a primary discovery channel.



Communications Technologies Defining AI



AI communications technology leaders Notified and Meltwater will lead the discussion with rich insights tailored for communications leaders.



At Notified, the company analyzed thousands of GlobeNewswire press releases, investor updates, and corporate statements for AI visibility, examining patterns and qualities of good practice and strategy. After reviewing the data, the content most likely to be surfaced and cited by AI shares four key traits: structure, originality, authority, and recency. Based on this research, Notified introduced the SOAR Content Framework™ - a practical model communicators can use to publish content that rises to the top of AI answers.

“This is the year AI becomes a defining capability for every communicator, as we move from channels to answers and from impressions to influence,” said Erik Carlson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Notified. “The teams who act quickly to structure information for both people and machines will win in the Answer Engine Economy and define the future of corporate communications.”



“The way people search and discover information has fundamentally changed. GenAI is the new first impression for brands, and if you’re not in the answer, you’re in the background. This means you’re missing opportunities for awareness, reputation, and ultimately revenue,” said Jenny Force, VP of Global Marketing at Meltwater. “What we’re seeing from the most innovative teams is a shift from chasing tactics to building a comprehensive GEO strategy. They’re analyzing where their brand shows up in AI-generated answers, which sources are cited, what narratives are repeated, and the sentiment of the responses themselves. That visibility is what allows teams to move from reacting to AI to leading in it.”



Coffee Communications and Stacker Event Curation



Amanda Coffee and Noah Greenberg are serving on the host committee to organize this first-of-its-kind event. The program is intentionally technology-platform agnostic, with a singular focus on elevating the role of communications leaders in shaping the future of AI search.



“Most Fortune 500 companies are in the business of trust. Ensuring your brand is accurately represented in AI search is now essential to protecting reputation capital and relevance,” said Amanda Coffee, CEO of Coffee Communications. “Almost overnight, communications leaders have been deputized to lead AI search, as earned media remains the most trusted source cited by large language models. This is the right moment to bring together communications, media, and technology leaders to define how communications can win in AI search.”



“The majority of GEO content and events are geared towards professionals focused on SEO, even though data confirms communications leaders are credited as the ones that can make material impact,” said Noah Greenberg, CEO of Stacker. “I’m looking forward to moderating the closing session on proving ROI for GEO programs in addition to connecting communications professionals on the front lines of how AI search can define brand impact.”



Event Schedule



GEO experts on how they’re helping Chief Communications Officers compete and win in AI search

Panelists: Jen Cornwell, Sr Director of AI SEO Innovation at Tinuiti; Marcel Goldstein, Managing Director, Global Corporate Affairs at Allison, Jenny Force, VP of Global Marketing at Meltwater & Joanie Sanders, Agency Growth at Profound

Moderator: Amanda Miller, SVP of Corporate Communications at American Express

Notified’s President & CEO Erik Carlson on how PR pros are increasing brand visibility with AI

Proving the ROI on AI Search

Panelists: Steve Rubel, EVP Media Insights & Measurement, Burson; Christine Bartlett, SVP Marketing, Hack the Box and Christina Bennett,

Head of Communications at Priceline

Moderator: Noah Greenberg, CEO of Stacker



Insights from top-tier business and tech reporters who are cited heavily in LLMs, on how their newsrooms have adapted to AI

Panelists: Caleb Silver, Editor in Chief of Investopedia, a People Inc. media title and top five source on Gemini; Tim Crino, senior editor at Inc Magazine and Colleen Turner, VP of strategy at Axios

Moderator: Pete Pachal, founder of The Media Copilot



The event will end with three hours of networking for in-person attendees.

About Notified



We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it’s reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world’s largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

About Meltwater



Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge needed to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,200 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.

