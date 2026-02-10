DTEX Caps Record-Setting Year with Leadership Expansion, Sales Growth, and Accelerated AI Strategy

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX , a leader in risk-adaptive security and behavioral intelligence, today announced continued company momentum, marked by leadership investments, product advancements, customer growth and significant AI innovation. DTEX’s recent industry advancements underscore market leadership through industry-leading behavioral intelligence that helps prevent breaches before they occur.

“The past year was defined by AI, both as organizations adopt AI to drive business success, and as nation-state threat actors exploit AI. Security teams faced growing challenges this year to connect human behavior and AI usage, and DTEX provided the vital foundation for early risk detection and response,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX. “We continued to innovate and solve complex customer challenges, launching a more modern risk-adaptive DLP product, while adding AI Security capabilities into our products.”

2025 Highlights Include:

About DTEX

DTEX is the leader in risk-adaptive security, unifying human, data, and AI risk through a behavioral intelligence platform. Built for enterprise scale, it detects threats early and prevents breaches. Organizations and governments worldwide rely on DTEX to protect sensitive data, accelerate innovation, and safeguard trust with privacy-by-design telemetry and adaptive controls. The DTEX platform integrates Insider Risk Management, Data Loss Prevention, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, User Activity Monitoring, and AI security into one cohesive solution.

To learn more about DTEX, please visit dtex.ai

Connect with DTEX: LinkedIn | X | YouTube

Media contact

Caitlin Mattingly

dtex@teamhighwire.com