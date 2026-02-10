Developing people, connections, and skills earns CPABC B.C. Top Employer status

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the seventh consecutive year, the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) has been recognized as one of B.C.’s Top Employers.

The organization was acknowledged, in part, for its training and skills development programs for staff. “These programs help people grow in their careers, and when we have everyone performing better, the whole organization improves and benefits from that,” says Lori Mathison, FCPA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC. “Having a strong team enables us to achieve our mandate of protecting the public and so it is our priority to invest in the development of our people.”

The organization’s work to advance employee development includes STARship – standing for “support, teach, aspire, reach” – CPABC’s mentorship program that connects staff for career-focused learning and growth opportunities, while enabling cross-departmental relationships. CPABC also supports skills development by providing up to 100 per cent job-related and unrelated tuition subsidies for staff. Additionally, CPABC’s new Career Central staff intranet page serves as a resource for all aspects of career development, providing an overview of development programs and quick access to learning events, job openings, and development tools.

To further support growth, CPABC offers tailored leadership programs for managers and emerging leaders to help them build the skillset they need to be successful. This includes an updated Leadership Development Program that CPABC launched in 2026 to provide emerging leaders with peer coaching, workshops, feedback sessions, and action planning to develop their leadership capacity. Since their inception in 2021, CPABC’s leadership development programs have run six cohorts in total and graduated more than 70 employees.

“We’re committed to creating an environment where our people can actively identify skills and opportunities that will propel their careers ahead,” notes Mathison. “I’m proud of the ways each of our employees contribute to this goal and would like to applaud everyone on CPABC’s achievement as one of B.C.’s Top Employers for the seventh consecutive year.”

Employers on B.C.’s Top Employers list were evaluated and selected based on eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

Read the complete list of B.C.’s Top Employers for 2026.

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: Photos are available by request.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 40,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.

CPABC Media Team | news@bccpa.ca