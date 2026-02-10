Newsweek Names Chicago Plastic Surgeons Best in America for 11 Procedures

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board-certified plastic surgeons Thomas Mustoe, MD, and Sammy Sinno, MD, of TLKM Plastic Surgery, have been recognized by Newsweek as two of America’s Best Plastic Surgeons for 2025. They combined to earn distinction for 11 procedures, a rare achievement that places the Chicago-based surgical team among an elite group of practices nationwide recognized for excellence in plastic surgery care.

Each year, Newsweek publishes its “America’s Best Plastic Surgeons” rankings, highlighting physicians with renowned professional reputations across the United States who demonstrate exceptional clinical expertise and patient care. Inclusion on this list is highly competitive, and it is rare for a practice to earn recognition across multiple procedure categories, reflecting a sustained commitment to high standards in plastic surgery.

Dr. Mustoe and Dr. Sinno earned recognition for a range of cosmetic surgery procedures.

Dr. Mustoe was recognized for his expertise in facelift surgery, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, liposuction, breast augmentation, and tummy tuck.

Dr. Sinno earned recognition for facelift surgery, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, liposuction, and breast augmentation.

These procedures require advanced technical skills, precision, and a nuanced understanding of facial anatomy.

At TLKM Plastic Surgery, Dr. Mustoe and Dr. Sinno are known for their individualized approach, combining surgical expertise with personalized treatment planning to achieve natural-looking, balanced results.

“Being recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Plastic Surgeons for 2025 is a meaningful honor for our entire team,” said Dr. Mustoe. “This recognition reflects our shared commitment to surgical excellence, patient safety, and providing thoughtful, individualized care for every patient we serve.”

For women and men seeking a plastic surgeon in Chicago, national recognition from Newsweek provides an added layer of confidence when choosing a provider. This distinction further establishes TLKM Plastic Surgery as a destination practice for patients in the Chicago area and those traveling nationwide in search of high-quality, board-certified plastic surgery care.





About TLKM Plastic Surgery

TLKM Plastic Surgery is a Chicago-based plastic surgery practice led by board-certified plastic surgeons Thomas Mustoe, MD, and Sammy Sinno, MD. The practice specializes in facelifts, blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, and a full range of face, breast, and body contouring procedures. For more information, visit www.drthomasmustoe.com

