5G in Healthcare Market to Surge to US$ 808.40 Billion by 2033 Driven by Telehealth Expansion, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Robotic Surgery | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global 5G in healthcare market was valued at US$ 67.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 808.40 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 31.83% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Healthcare providers worldwide are swiftly adopting 5G technology to develop ultra-low-latency communication systems that significantly enhance medical services. In 2023 alone, over 220 hospital networks have upgraded their telehealth infrastructure to incorporate 5G capabilities. This upgrade enables real-time data transmission and instant communication between patients and healthcare professionals, which is critical for time-sensitive medical interventions and remote consultations.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/5g-in-healthcare-market

In emerging economies, close to 1,000 specialized clinics have adopted 5G-based interactive consultation platforms, dramatically improving healthcare accessibility. These platforms reduce patient wait times by enabling remote consultations with experts who might otherwise be geographically inaccessible. By expanding the reach of specialized medical care, 5G technology is helping to bridge healthcare gaps in underserved regions.

Transformative Impact of Telehealth on Outpatient Services

The shift toward telehealth has already revolutionized outpatient healthcare by improving accessibility and convenience for patients. This transformation is further accelerated by the adoption of 5G technology, which provides faster, more reliable connectivity crucial for delivering high-quality remote care. 5G’s enhanced bandwidth and low latency enable seamless, real-time interactions between patients and healthcare providers, making telehealth a practical and efficient alternative to traditional in-person visits.

In 2023, the Middle East witnessed the launch of over 90 telemedicine pilot projects that rely exclusively on 5G networks. These initiatives aim to address critical gaps in specialist availability, particularly in remote or underserved areas. By leveraging 5G’s capabilities, these telehealth platforms facilitate real-time video consultations and AI-driven symptom assessments, which help streamline the diagnosis process.

The impact of 5G-enabled telehealth is also evident in Southeast Asia, where approximately 40 tertiary care providers have reported a significant decline in non-urgent, in-person visits. This shift allows healthcare systems to allocate resources more effectively, focusing their attention on critical patients who require immediate and intensive care.

Private 5G Networks: The New Standard in Healthcare Security

Private 5G networks are increasingly becoming the gold standard for hospitals within the 5G healthcare market, primarily due to their ability to safeguard sensitive patient data while ensuring uninterrupted service quality. Unlike public networks, private 5G setups offer hospitals dedicated and secure connectivity that minimizes risks related to data breaches and cyberattacks.

In 2023, over 110 healthcare facilities across Europe transitioned from relying on public 5G networks to implementing private 5G infrastructures. This migration was driven by the need to address network congestion issues that can delay the upload and transfer of large, high-resolution diagnostic images. By adopting private networks, these hospitals have significantly improved data transmission speeds, enabling faster and more efficient diagnostic workflows.

Private 5G networks are specifically configured to support critical healthcare communications that demand high reliability and low latency. These include emergency triage calls, tele-ICU monitoring, and other time-sensitive medical applications where any network interruption could have severe consequences. Unlike public networks, which carry consumer traffic that can cause interference or slowdowns, private 5G environments offer dedicated bandwidth and priority handling for healthcare data.

Remote Patient Monitoring’s Dominance in 5G Healthcare Applications

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) represents the largest segment within 5G healthcare market applications, commanding over 61% of the market share. This dominance stems from RPM’s transformative potential in managing chronic diseases, supporting post-operative recovery, and advancing preventive medicine. By leveraging 5G’s high-speed, low-latency connectivity, healthcare providers can continuously monitor patients’ vital signs and health metrics in real time.

A significant milestone in RPM’s growth came in January 2023 when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a 5G-enabled wearable sensor developed by BioIntelliSense. This device offers continuous, multi-parameter tracking around the clock, providing clinicians with comprehensive and real-time data on patients’ health status.

In the same month, France’s largest hospital system, Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), integrated 5G-based home monitoring for over 1,000 patients dealing with chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart failure. This large-scale deployment demonstrates the practical application and scalability of 5G technologies in monitoring diverse patient populations outside traditional clinical settings.

North America’s Leading Position in the 5G in Healthcare Market

North America holds a dominant and highly lucrative position in the 5G healthcare market, commanding over 36.14% of the global market share. This leadership is driven by a unique combination of technological innovation, strong policy support, and a proactive healthcare ecosystem that embraces cutting-edge advancements. The region’s early adoption and investment in 5G technology create a solid foundation for transforming healthcare delivery through faster, more reliable connectivity and enhanced data capabilities.

In 2023, at least 78% of large hospitals in the United States reported having implemented some form of 5G pilot program, demonstrating North America’s early mover advantage in the healthcare sector. These pilot initiatives have quickly evolved, with telehealth associations reporting that 55% of these programs transitioned into fully operational 5G-based services by late 2023.

Canada closely follows the U.S. in leveraging 5G technology for healthcare advancements. Approximately 42% of Canadian public hospitals have partnered with telecommunications providers to extend network coverage into remote and underserved communities. This figure has tripled in less than two years, highlighting a concerted effort to bridge healthcare access gaps through enhanced connectivity.

Top Players in the 5G in Healthcare Market

AT&T Inc.

BT Group

China Mobile International Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Orange S.A.

SAMSUNG

Telefónica S.A.

Telit

Telus Communications Inc.

T‑Mobile USA Inc.

Verizon

NEC Corporation

Vodafone

Qualcomm

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview

By Component

Hardware

Services

By Application

Remote Patient Monitoring

Connected Medical Devices

AR/VR

Virtual consultations

Telemedicine

Smart wearables

Connected Ambulances

Home Healthcare

Others

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/5g-in-healthcare-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube