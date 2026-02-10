FinTech Magazine’s Latest Issue Features Klarna and Stripe on the Future of Cryptocurrency

The latest issue spotlights global leaders, breakthrough technologies and strategies shaping the future of digital payments, financial inclusions, cryptocurrency and much more

London - 10 February 2026- BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest issue of FinTech Magazine .

Klarna X Stripe: Banking on Crypto

Throughout his career, Sebastian Siemiatkowsk i has been known for questioning the promises of cryptocurrency, until now. As co-founder and CEO of Klarna, he reflects on the company’s shift from scepticism to action, launching KlarnaUSD, a stablecoin built on Stripe’s Tempo blockchain platform.

"Crypto is finally at a stage where it is fast, low-cost, secure, and built for scale,” Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and Founder of Klarna.

With Klarna processing US$118bn in annual gross merchandise value for 114 million customers across 26 markets, Sebastian shares insights on how regulatory clarity, scalable blockchain infrastructure and strategic partnerships are enabling the company to challenge traditional card networks, reduce transaction costs and speed payments globally.

Read the full story here .





NOTO: Redefining Enterprise Finanical Crime Management

Ivan Stefanov , CEO and co-founder of NOTO, is transforming financial crime prevention with a unified Enterprise Financial Crime Management (EFM) platform.

Combining transaction monitoring, customer risk assessment, sanctions screening and machine learning, NOTO replaces fragmented legacy tools with a scalable, modular solution. It accelerates detection, reduces false positives and unifies fraud and AML decisioning across teams.

“Our mission is to fundamentaly change the way financial institutions prevent fraud and financial crime,” Ivan Stefanov, CEO & Co-Founder at NOTO

Stefanov emphasises AI as a co-pilot: machine learning drives real-time, explainable decisions, while AI models analyse unstructured data and accelerate investigations under human oversight.

By integrating speed, transparency and regulatory compliance, NOTO empowers institutions to stay ahead of sophisticated financial crime.

Read the full story here .

Editorial Highlights

Top 10: Know Your Customer Platforms ( p. 22 )



) hahnair: How Payment Innovations Broaden Opportunities in Global Travel ( p. 40 )



) Zilch: From Funding Rejection to FCA Payments Licence ( p. 68 )



) SPECIAL REPORT: Unlocking Supply Chain Potenital Through CLM Innovation ( p. 78 )



Unlocking Supply Chain Potenital Through CLM Innovation ( ) Why contract Management is Crucial to Supply Chain Success ( p. 108 )





