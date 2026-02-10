Deadline Alert: BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming March 23, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BellRing Brands, Inc. ("BellRing " or the Company") (NYSE: BRBR) securities between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On May 6, 2025, BellRing disclosed that “several key retailers lowered their weeks of supply on hand, which is expected to be a mid-single-digit headwind to [the Company’s] third quarter growth,” lowering expectations of third quarter net sales growth to low single digits, further stating that retailers had been “hoarding inventory to make sure that they didn’t run out of stock on shelf” and “protecting themselves coming out of capacity constraints.”

On this news, BellRing’s stock price fell $14.88, or 19%, to close at $63.55 per share on May 6, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 4, 2025, BellRing released its third quarter 2025 financial results and lowered its net sales outlook for fiscal 2025, citing competitive headwinds. In an earnings call the following day, the Company stated that although BellRing had secured new inventory space with a large club retailer, “several other competitors gained . . .space as well. So we’re assuming this increases some competitive pressure in club[.]”

On this news, BellRing’s stock price fell $17.46, or 32.6%, to close at $36.18 per share on August 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) contrary to Defendants’ repeated representations, their strong sales results did not reflect increased end-consumer demand or brand momentum; (2) instead, customers accumulated excess inventory as a safeguard against product shortages that had previously constrained BellRing’s supply; (3) Once customers gained confidence that product shortages were a thing of the past, they promptly reduced their inventory by selling through existing products and cutting back on new orders; (4) Following the destocking, the Company admitted that competitive pressures were materially weakening demand; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BellRing securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 23, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

