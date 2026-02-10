Miami Startup Launches First At-Home Gut Test Designed Specifically for Cognitive Wellness

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cervco, a wellness technology company, announced the launch of their Gut-Brain Wellness Test, the first at-home test designed specifically to help adults monitor factors that a growing body of research links to cognitive wellness.

The $169 test analyzes four specific bacterial markers alongside lifestyle factors, providing users with a Gut-Brain Wellness Score and clear next steps for improving that score over time. No doctor's prescription is required—users can order directly and complete the test at home.

"Cognitive health is becoming a major concern for adults as they move into their 50s and 60s," said Robert Elefante, Founder of Cervco. "New research is linking specific gut bacteria to this area of wellness, yet most people have no visibility into it. We think they deserve that information while there's still time to act on it.”

Why the Gut Matters

A growing body of peer-reviewed research is exploring specific gut bacteria and their potential connection to cognitive wellness through several key pathways. While the science is still developing, researchers are paying increasing attention to this area—and Cervco makes that emerging research accessible to consumers.

"It’s not a causal link, but research over the past decade seems to suggest that these bacteria play a role in cognitive wellness," said Elefante. "We believe people deserve the ability to monitor these factors for themselves. It gives them something measurable that they can track, rather than just waiting and hoping."

How the Test Works

Cervco's test uses ddPCR (digital droplet PCR) technology—a high-precision method that provides more accurate measurements than traditional sequencing approaches used by mainstream gut microbiome tests. The test analyzes four specific targets: Desulfovibrio spp., Akkermansia spp., the curli subunit protein A gene (csgA), and the Bacteroides fragilis toxin gene (bft) — all of which have been studied for their roles in brain health and gut barrier integrity.

What makes Cervco different from other microbiome tests is its integrated approach. The test combines high-precision bacterial analysis with lifestyle factor assessments to provide a whole-body picture of gut-brain wellness—not just isolated data points.

Results are delivered in 2-3 weeks, including:

A Gut-Brain Wellness Score (0-100) establishing a personal baseline

Breakdown of the specific bacteria connected to cognitive wellness

Assessment of lifestyle factors that may influence gut-brain wellness

Research-backed strategies to support gut-brain wellness

Privacy and Quality Standards

Cervco uses CLIA-certified labs to ensure testing accuracy. All results are kept completely secure and are never shared with third parties.

Built for People Who Don't Want to Wait

The test is designed for adults who want to be proactive about their cognitive wellness—particularly those who aren't willing to wait until problems manifest to start paying attention.

"Most people aren't even aware of the specific bacterial factors that research links to cognitive wellness," said Elefante. "They're doing what they think is right, but they have no way to see what's actually happening in their gut-brain axis. We're giving them visibility into something measurable."

Availability



The Cervco Gut-Brain Wellness Test is available now at cervcohealth.com for $169 ($30 off launch price). At-home collection kits ship directly to customers. No doctor's prescription is required.

About Cervco

Cervco is a wellness technology company headquartered in Miami, Florida, focused on helping people be proactive about their cognitive wellness. Founded in 2024 by Robert Elefante, the company provides tools for monitoring gut and lifestyle factors that research links to brain health. For more information, visit cervcohealth.com

Cervco provides wellness insights for educational purposes only. The test is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease and does not replace professional medical advice. This test has not been evaluated by the FDA.

