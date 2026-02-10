Auteur Crosses the Ocean to Write New Burgundian Chapter

Sonoma, CA, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auteur is extending its legacy with a new transatlantic partnership that brings the Sonoma-based winery into the heart of Burgundy. In cooperation with Pierre-Henri Rougeot, fourth-generation winemaker of Meursault, Auteur will craft wines from some of Burgundy’s most renowned appellations, including Gevrey-Chambertin, Meursault, Corton, Corton-Charlemagne, and Chassagne-Montrachet. As the journey unfolds, Auteur co-founder and winemaker Kenneth Juhasz is also offering his candid musings with a new video series, Rogue Diaries.



The project underscores Auteur’s guiding philosophy of crafting wines that capture the soul of place with authenticity and fearless expression. It is also a full-circle moment for Juhasz, whose early discovery of Burgundy inspired his decades-long pursuit of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.



“I fell hard for Burgundy in my early 20s and was struck by the magic of Pinot Noir. To return now as a winemaker, working alongside Pierre-Henri to craft wines with such history and nuance, is both humbling and inspiring,” said Kenneth Juhasz, co-founder and winemaker, Auteur. “This creative alliance bridges both of our winemaking philosophies to create something that honors both Burgundy and Sonoma. It’s a moment to stop and appreciate the serendipity that’s brought us together.”



With only an inkling of an idea, Kenneth Juhasz traveled to Burgundy in the summer of 2025. A tasting with fourth-generation winemaker Pierre-Henri Rougeot revealed an instant camaraderie, and soon they were walking vineyards, tasting barrel samples and building a foundation for a true collaboration. Juhasz returned for harvest, where he and Rougeot worked together in the vineyards and cellar. Their kinship deepened over shared ideas, exchanged traditions, and mutual curiosity. Rougeot, who brings centuries of family history in Meursault and is known for his thoughtful touch with both domaine and négociant wines, now joins Juhasz in shaping this new chapter for Auteur.



“Working with Kenneth allows us to create something that feels both rooted and fresh,” said Pierre-Henri Rougeot, winemaker and partner in Auteur’s Burgundy program. “I’ve long admired the spirit of Californian winemaking and am energized by our partnership.”



Vineyards & Winemaking

Auteur’s Burgundy wines are sourced from renowned appellations including Gevrey-Chambertin, Meursault, Corton, Corton-Charlemagne, and Chassagne-Montrachet. Farming follows Burgundian tradition, with organic and sustainable practices that honor the land. Fruit is hand-harvested and fermented with native yeast, allowing each cru to speak with clarity and precision. The result is wines that capture the soul of Burgundy through Auteur’s lens.



Auteur’s Burgundy Offerings

Auteur will debut its first vintage made in partnership with Pierre-Henri Rougeot in early 2027. The collection will feature a Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru Chardonnay, a Corton Grand Cru Pinot Noir, and additional Premier Cru wines from the 2025 harvest. This year, Auteur is also releasing an extremely limited production 2023 Gevrey-Chambertin Grand Cru Pinot Noir from the En Griotte vineyard, created in partnership with respected négociant Manoël Bouchet.



Auteur Members receive the first opportunity to acquire all the new Burgundy offerings. Membership also provides access to special events and activities, as well as other allocated wines. Visit https://www.auteurwines.com/join/ to learn more. Curious wine fans may also inquire at connect@auteur.com or https://www.auteurwines.com/product-list/ to purchase.

Rogue Diaries

Alongside the release of its Burgundy wines, Auteur is launching Rogue Diaries, a new journal-style video series where Juhasz offers his unscripted ruminations on winemaking and beyond. Shot on-site during a recent trip to blend the 2025 vintage, the first episode delves into Burgundy. From his serendipitous explorations in the region, immediate rapport with Pierre-Henri Rougeot and first impressions of the new barrel samples, Juhasz shares his story without pretense. In future entries, he’ll contemplate his hardest winemaking decisions, ponder whether tasting notes matter, and consider specific moments that have shaped Auteur’s character.



The Burgundy project extends Auteur into one of the world’s most storied wine regions. Linking Sonoma County’s coastal vineyards with the limestone slopes of Meursault and beyond, the collaboration reflects a shared fervor for Pinot Noir and Chardonnay as well as a belief that memorable wines are distinguished by an enduring spirit of curiosity. That same inquisitive spirit carries through in Rogue Diaries, where the ongoing series allows space for reflection. To see the latest Rogue Diaries entries and all the latest Auteur news, follow along at instagram.com/auteurwines.



About Auteur Wines

Founded in 2003 by Kenneth and Laura Juhasz, Auteur creates wines of intention, elegance, and authenticity. Its exceptional, small-lot Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are sourced from sustainable vineyards in distinct micro-terroirs along the Northern California Coast. Each wine transposes place and time to tell its own story, reflecting a deep respect for nature and a commitment to craftsmanship. Learn more at auteurwines.com or follow @auteurwines on social media.

