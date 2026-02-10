Truss Faber Opens New Office in Anchorage

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truss Faber PC, a construction and manufacturing law firm, has opened a new office in Anchorage, Alaska, expanding the firm’s capacity to serve clients in construction, manufacturing, architecture, engineering, government contracting and related sectors operating in remote and highly regulated markets. The Anchorage office builds on the firm’s experience advising clients in complex jurisdictions and reflects a long-term commitment to supporting Alaska-based and Alaska-connected projects.

“We are excited to extend our presence to Anchorage formally,” said Truss Faber founding attorney John Theiss. “With specialized experience helping clients navigate the unique conditions that make remote projects especially complex, establishing a presence in Anchorage was the clear next step. We’re looking forward to supporting contractors, manufacturers and projects tied to Alaska.”

Truss Faber attorneys bring long-standing experience navigating the regulatory, contractual and logistical challenges that often arise in remote, highly regulated locations. Several team members have represented, negotiated and litigated matters in Alaska and other remote regions, including cases that resulted in milestone decisions for government contractors and were recognized by the American Bar Association.

Backed by the knowledge and depth of the full firm, Truss Faber’s Anchorage presence combines local engagement with a national bench of specialized construction and manufacturing counsel. For clients operating in, connected to, or dependent on Alaska, the new office complements existing regional resources while enhancing access to legal support that is often difficult to find locally.

Truss Faber has represented clients in large-scale projects worldwide, from major metropolitan areas to remote Antarctica. Attorneys across the firm bring experience spanning government contracting, construction disputes, lease and contract matters, and international trade. With the opening of its Anchorage office, Truss Faber strengthens its ability to support construction and manufacturing clients operating where regulation, geography and risk converge.

Learn more about Truss Faber’s Anchorage Office here.

About Truss Faber:

Truss Faber PC provides legal counsel to the construction and manufacturing industries and companies involved in government contracts. Located in Seattle and Anchorage, Truss Faber’s senior-level team has in-depth experience ranging large metropolitan areas to remote, highly regulated areas. With a proven track record of prioritizing results and efficiency over red tape, Truss Faber delivers clever solutions to complex legal problems. Find more at www.trussfaber.com.

