TGR Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Impact Through Education at TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the 20th anniversary of TGR Foundation’s opening of its flagship TGR Learning Lab located in Anaheim, California. Born from the vision of Tiger Woods, founder of TGR Foundation, to create a safe space for students to learn, grow and chase after their dreams, the inaugural Learning Lab has served more than 200,000 students from Anaheim and surrounding Orange County communities.

Today’s recognition of the TGR Learning Lab Anaheim is a highlight of Driving Dreams Together, a year-long celebration of TGR Foundation’s 30th anniversary. In 2026 TGR Foundation is commemorating 30 years of impact, presented by EY. Throughout the year, the Foundation is recognizing the educators, partners and supporters who have helped turn Tiger’s dream into an enduring legacy of opportunity for students from under-resourced communities.

When Tiger officially opened the TGR Learning Lab Anaheim on February 10, 2006, he called it “the best day of my career.” Standing adjacent to the H.G. “Dad” Miller Golf Course, where he once practiced as a teenager, Tiger further reflected on the moment, saying: “This is by far the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. This is bigger than golf, because we will be able to shape lives.”

Two decades later, the TGR Learning Lab Anaheim remains the cornerstone of TGR Foundation’s mission to empower students through education. Since opening its doors, the Lab has served thousands of students each year through free, hands-on experiential programs centered on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) educational enrichment, health and well-being and career and college readiness opportunities that spark curiosity, creativity, and personal growth.

“When we opened the Learning Lab in Anaheim 20 years ago, it represented more than just a building—it was a promise,” said Tiger, who established his nonprofit, TGR Foundation, in 1996. “The idea was to create a place where every young person could discover their potential, dream bigger, and see what’s possible through education. Seeing that vision expanding to more communities across the country is one of the most meaningful accomplishments of my life.”

Over the past two decades, the Anaheim campus has become the blueprint for TGR Foundation’s growing network of Learning Labs nationwide. Its success has informed the design and programming of new locations, including the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab at the Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus in West Philadelphia, which opened in 2025, and future labs currently in development in Los Angeles at Lulu’s Place, Atlanta and Augusta, Georgia. The Atlanta campus is being established in part through a $20 million grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, while the Augusta location is being developed in partnership with the Augusta National Golf Club.

“As we celebrate the TGR Learning Lab’s 20th anniversary, we reflect on its impact on young people and the communities it serves,” said Hrag Hamalian, president of TGR Learning Labs. “This campus validated our belief that when students have access to meaningful educational experiences in supportive, inspiring environments, their trajectories—and their communities—can change. Anaheim showed what’s possible, and that vision continues to guide our expansion into new communities.”

