CWF and Partners Showcase Secret Life of Grasslands

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) and partners in conservation are showcasing The Secret Life of Grasslands in a new public awareness campaign to help conserve these disappearing landscapes and the plants and animals that depend on them.

“One of Canada’s most important ecosystems is often completely overlooked,” said John Wilmshurst, Native Grassland Conservation Manager for CWF. “A natural grassland is much more than an empty field, it is a vibrant landscape filled with wildlife, providing services to Canadians.”

Canada’s grasslands support biodiversity, store carbon, and keep local communities thriving. Yet they are often unknown, mistaken as croplands, or overlooked as being barren, rough and deserted, Wilmshurst explained. As part of the 35-member Canadian Grasslands Coalition, CWF is raising awareness about the benefits and biodiversity of these important habitats.

“We must all work together to take care of what is left of the grasslands for all generations of the future,” said Candice Pete-Cardoso, Director, kihci-okāwīmāw askiy Knowledge Centre, University of Saskatchewan.

Canadian grasslands store billions of tonnes of carbon, a vital and natural solution to mitigate climate change. Their deep-rooted plant communities filter fresh water, reducing the impacts of floods and droughts for thousands of communities

“Though less than 20 per cent of our native grasslands remain, they are still teeming with biodiversity,” said Mitchell Zoratti, Environment & Climate Change Manager, Canadian Cattle Association. “These vital ecosystems are disappearing quickly — and with them, so are species that depend on their shelter and abundance. Beef farmers and ranchers, who steward much of these working landscapes, play a key role to help sustain this biodiversity while contributing to food security and rural livelihoods.”

To learn more about the public awareness campaign and ongoing efforts to conserve Canada’s native grasslands, visit canadasgrasslands.ca. #SecretLifeofGrasslands

Quick Facts:

There are 90 species at risk in Canadian grasslands, including BC and Ontario grasslands

Endangered Canadian grasslands species include birds like the Burrowing Owl, Chestnut-collared Longspur and Sprague’s Pipit as well as mammals like the Swift Fox

Grasslands store more than one-third of the world’s land-based carbon, mostly in the soil

The top 60 centimetres of soil in Canada’s native grasslands hold more than 100 tonnes of carbon per hectare

A survey by Abacus Data and CWF was conducted in 2023. The survey shows that fewer than one in four Canadians recognize that grasslands are among the world's most endangered ecosystems

About two-thirds of grassland biomass is hidden underground, which is why they are often described as upside down forests

Canadian grasslands are threatened by climate change, invasive species and development, including conversion to cropland



Candice Pete-Cardoso Quote in Nêhiyawêwin

“Pōko ka wīcihtok ka manācihtāyak paskwāw, ka iskopayik mēkwāk, otē nīkān tēpakohp ka anaskopitamihk,”

English translation:

We must all work together to take care of what is left of the grasslands for all generations of the future

Candice Pete-Cardoso, Director, kihci-okāwīmāw askiy Knowledge Centre, University of Saskatchewan.

For more information: media@cwf-fcf.org

Or

John Wilmshurst, CWF Native Grassland Manager: 780-820-3006

jwilmshurst@cwf-fcf.org

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation:

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to fostering awareness and appreciation of our natural world. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on the environment, carrying out research, developing and delivering education programs, promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, recommending changes to policy and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

About the Canadian Grassland Coalition

Established in June, 2024, the Canadian Grassland Coalition (CGC) is a group of organizations and individuals who work to learn about, conserve, protect, and advocate for natural grasslands. Led by the Canadian Wildlife Federation, the CGC is committed to improving Canadians’ awareness of our natural grasslands.

Backgrounder:

Members of the Canadian Grasslands Coalition:

Alberta Conservation Association

Alberta Prairie Conservation Forum

Alberta Wilderness Association

Alderville Black Oak Savanna

Bee City Brandon

Birds Canada

Canadian Cattle Association

Canadian Forage and Grassland Association

Canadian Forces Base Shilo

Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society Saskatchewan

Canadian Wildlife Federation

Center for Indigenous Environmental Resources

Ducks Unlimited Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Forest Canada - Grassland Stewardship Initiative

Grasslands Conservation Council of BC

International Year of Rangeland and Pastoralists

kihci-okāwīmāw askiy Knowledge Centre

Manitoba Association of Watersheds

Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association

Meewasin Valley Authority

Nature Conservancy of Canada

Nature Saskatchewan

North American Grasslands Roadmap

Ojibway Nature Centre

Province of Alberta – Agriculture and Irrigation

Province of Saskatchewan – Ministries of Environment and Agriculture

Rouge National Urban Park, Parks Canada Agency

Saskatchewan Prairie Conservation Action Plan

Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association/Foundation

South of the Divide Conservation Action Program Inc.

Society for Range Management – Prairie Parkland Chapter

Weston Family Foundation

Wildlife Habitat Canada

Y2Y (Yellowstone to Yukon)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d04baed-3de5-49d8-99cd-515013890e5c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e07871c-0244-4609-b678-4f790607b86f