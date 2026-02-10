El Pollo Loco® Adds Shrimp to Lineup of Limited Time Baja Double Tostadas

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. , the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is reimagining its beloved tostada with a bold, new flavor twist – and a seasonal seafood option – with the debut of its new Baja Double Tostadas.

Beginning February 18, for a limited time, El Pollo Loco restaurants systemwide will be offering four new menu items designed to take everything you love about the tostada and turn it up a notch with more freshly prepared ingredients, more bold flavors and more options to satisfy your cravings. Three new Baja Double Tostadas – Baja Double Shrimp, Baja Double Chicken and Baja Chicken & Shrimp Tostadas – have arrived alongside Baja Shrimp Tacos for those looking for a new twist on a beloved menu item.

“It’s certainly unexpected for a chicken restaurant to serve shrimp, but here we are, making some very tasty shrimp,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer of El Pollo Loco. “When sprinkled with chili lime seasoning and topped with our Lime Crema Sauce, these new tostadas are the seasonal surprise you never knew you needed.”

The new menu items are built on the foundation of El Pollo Loco’s fan-favorite tostadas, with two scoops of its signature fire-roasted chicken and limited-time Baja shrimp, paired with a brand-new Lime Crema sauce that takes the classic flavors customers love to new heights.

Baja Double Shrimp Tostada: Inside a crispy, fried tostada shell, you’ll get a hearty serving of shredded lettuce, savory pinto beans, seasoned rice, shredded Jack cheese, freshly-prepared salsa fresca, hand-sliced avocados, cool sour cream, and a double portion of seasoned shrimp – all brought together with El Pollo Loco’s new Lime Crema Sauce and a sprinkle of chili lime seasoning. (38 grams of protein)*

For more information on these new offerings or allergen information, please visit ElPolloLoco.com .

*without dressing

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Named by USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards as a “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” two years in a row, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican-inspired flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 500 company-owned and franchised restaurants across nine U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

