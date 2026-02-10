KYNDRYL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Kyndryl Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Kyndryl (KD) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (“Kyndryl” or the “Company”) (NYSE:KD) on behalf of Kyndryl stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Kyndryl has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On February 9, 2026, Kyndryl announced that it would delay the release of its fiscal Q3 2026 financial statement pending an accounting review into its cash management practices and related disclosures, including regarding the drivers of the Company’s adjusted free cash flow metric, and certain other matters following document requests from the SEC. Kyndryl also announced the immediate departures of its CFO and General Counsel.





On this news, the price of Kyndryl stock dropped over 52% during the course of trading on February 9, 2026.

Next Steps:

