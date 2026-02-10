Strata Critical Medical Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Critical Medical (Nasdaq: SRTA, “Strata” or the “Company”), will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Will Heyburn, Strata’s Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Melissa Tomkiel, Strata’s Co-Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel, and will include a question-and-answer session for call participants.

To join the live call, please register here. Upon registration, a dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call.

An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.stratacritical.com/ or by registering at the link here. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About Strata Critical Medical, Inc.

Strata is a time-critical logistics and medical services provider to the U.S. healthcare industry. We operate one of the nation’s largest air transport and surgical services networks for transplant hospitals and organ procurement organizations, offering an integrated “one call” solution for donor organ recovery.

Strata’s core services include air and ground logistics, surgical organ recovery, organ placement and normothermic regional perfusion for the transplant industry, as well as perfusion staffing and equipment solutions for cardiovascular surgery centers, offered under the Trinity Medical Solutions and Keystone Perfusion brands.

For more information, visit https://stratacritical.com/.

Contacts

Mathew Schneider

investors@srta.com