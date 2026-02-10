Galapagos Receives Transparency Notifications from Bank of America

Mechelen, Belgium; February 10, 2026, 22:01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received transparency notifications from Bank of America.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received transparency notifications on February 5, 6, and 9, 2026, from Bank of America Corporation. The initial notification indicates that Bank of America Corporation, as controlling entity, crossed above the threshold of 5% of Galapagos’ voting rights on February 2, 2026, followed by its controlled entity, BofA Securities, Inc., individually crossing the threshold of 5% on February 3, 2026, as a result of an acquisition of Galapagos’ voting rights and equivalent financial instruments. Subsequently, Galapagos received a notification indicating that BofA Securities, Inc. fell below the 5% threshold of Galapagos’ voting rights again on February 4, 2026 following the disposal of such instruments, and another notification indicating that the controlling entity, Bank of America Corporation, crossed below the 5% threshold linked to equivalent financial instruments on February 5, 2026 following the disposal of such equivalent financial instruments.

On February 5, 2026, the Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 132,087 voting rights and 3,323,941 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 5.04% of Galapagos’ currently outstanding 65,897,071 shares, versus 250,370 voting rights and 3,264,761 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 5.33%, in the initial notification of February 5 2026.

Summary of the transactions:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total (%)

voting rights February 2, 2026 February 5, 2026 0.38% 4.95% 5.33% February 3, 2026 February 6, 2026 0.41% 6.82% 7.23% February 4, 2026 February 6, 2026 0.40% 5.28% 5.68% February 5, 2026 February 9, 2026 0.20% 4.84% 5.04%

Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:

The notification dated February 9, 2026, contains the following information:

Date of notification: February 9, 2026

Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 5, 2026

Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%

Notification by: Bank of America Corporation

Denominator: 65,897,071

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notified details:





A) Voting Rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holder of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0.00% Bank of America, National Association 12,475 12,475 0.02% Merrill Lynch International 237,869 105,026 0.16% Managed Account Advisors LLC 3 3 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc. 0 0 0.00% Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated 14,462 14,462 0.02% U.S. Trust Company of Delaware 121 121 0.00% Subtotal 269,930 132,087 0.20% TOTAL 132,087 0 0.20% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Merrill Lynch International Right to Recall 151,400 0.23% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Right to Recall 29,400 0.04% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Rights of Use 2,844,618 4.32% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights of Use 4,264 0.01% physical Bank of America, National Association Physical Call Option 19/06/2026 100,000 0.15% physical Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/06/2026 12,500 0.02% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/01/2027 4,216 0.01% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/10/2027 15 0.00% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 31/01/2028 289 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/06/2026 12,500 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/01/2027 15,405 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/10/2027 15 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/04/2026 10,610 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 02/07/2026 1,237 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 01/11/2027 4,949 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 29/01/2027 124 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 27/02/2026 312 0.00% cash TOTAL 3,191,854 4.84%





TOTAL (A&B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 3,323,941 5.04%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.

The notification dated February 6, 2026, contains the following information:

Date of notification: February 6, 2026

Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 4, 2026

Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%

Notification by: Bank of America Corporation

Denominator: 65,897,071

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notified details:





A) Voting Rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holder of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0.00% Bank of America, National Association 12,493 12,475 0.02% Merrill Lynch International 242,319 237,869 0.36% Managed Account Advisors LLC 3 3 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc. 0 0 0.00% Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated 14,462 14,462 0.02% U.S. Trust Company of Delaware 121 121 0.00% Subtotal 269,398 264,930 0.40% TOTAL 264,930 0 0.40% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Merrill Lynch International Right to Recall 156,834 0.24% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Right to Recall 29,400 0.04% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Rights of Use 3,128,443 4.75% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights of Use 3,421 0.01% physical Bank of America, National Association Physical Call Option 19/06/2026 100,000 0.15% physical Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/06/2026 12,500 0.02% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/01/2027 2,646 0.00% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/10/2027 15 0.00% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 31/01/2028 293 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/06/2026 12,500 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/01/2027 13,835 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/10/2027 15 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/04/2026 10,870 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 02/07/2026 1,225 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 01/11/2027 4,810 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 29/01/2027 580 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 29/12/2026 73 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 27/02/2026 312 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 09/09/2027 821 0.00% cash TOTAL 3,478,593 5.28%





TOTAL (A&B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 3,743,523 5.68%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.

The notification dated February 6, 2026, contains the following information:

Date of notification: February 6, 2026

Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 3, 2026

Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%

Notification by: Bank of America Corporation

Denominator: 65,897,071

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notified details:





A) Voting Rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holder of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0.00% Bank of America, National Association 12,493 12,493 0.02% Merrill Lynch International 223,291 242,319 0.37% Managed Account Advisors LLC 3 3 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc. 0 0 0.00% Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated 14,462 14,462 0.02% U.S. Trust Company of Delaware 121 121 0.00% Subtotal 250,370 269,398 0.41% TOTAL 269,398 0 0.41% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Merrill Lynch International Right to Recall 156,834 0.24% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Right to Recall 29,400 0.04% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Rights of Use 4,145,294 6.29% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights of Use 3,859 0.01% physical Bank of America, National Association Physical Call Option 19/06/2026 100,000 0.15% physical Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/06/2026 12,500 0.02% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/01/2027 2,646 0.00% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/10/2027 15 0.00% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 31/01/2028 295 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/06/2026 12,500 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/01/2027 13,835 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/10/2027 15 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/04/2026 9,990 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 02/07/2026 1,298 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 01/11/2027 4,668 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 29/01/2027 1,442 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/06/2026 134 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 29/12/2026 313 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 27/02/2026 85 0.00% cash TOTAL 4,495,123 6.82%





TOTAL (A&B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 4,764,521 7.23%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.

The notification dated February 5, 2026, contains the following information:

Date of notification: February 5, 2026

Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 2, 2026

Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%

Notification by: Bank of America Corporation

Denominator: 65,897,071

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notified details:





A) Voting Rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holder of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Bank of America, National Association 12,476 12,493 0 0.02% 0.00% Merrill Lynch International 66,430 223,291 0 0.34% 0.00% Managed Account Advisors LLC 3 3 0 0.00% 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc. 10,042 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated 14,462 14,462 0 0.02% 0.00% U.S. Trust Company of Delaware 121 121 0 0.00% 0.00% Subtotal 103,534 250,370 0.38% TOTAL 250,370 0 0.38% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Merrill Lynch International Right to Recall 156,835 0.24% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Right to Recall 29,400 0.04% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Rights of Use 2,919,164 4.43% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights of Use 2,608 0.00% physical Bank of America, National Association Physical Call Option 19/06/2026 100,000 0.15% physical Merrill Lynch International Swaps 19/06/2026 12,500 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/06/2026 13,054 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/01/2027 15 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/04/2026 10,080 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 02/07/2026 1,259 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 01/11/2027 4,520 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 29/01/2027 589 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/06/2026 39 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 29/12/2026 21 0.00% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/10/2027 15 0.00% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/06/2026 12,500 0.02% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/01/2027 1,865 0.00% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 31/01/2028 297 0.02% cash TOTAL 3,264,761 4.95%





TOTAL (A&B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 3,515,131 5.33%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.

For further information, contact Galapagos:

Investor Relations

Glenn Schulman

+1 412 522 6239

ir@glpg.com

Media

Media

Katie Morris

+1 952 288 6821

katiemorris@ententeinc.com

Visit us at www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.

Attachment