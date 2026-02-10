United Fire Group, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

Fourth quarter net income of $1.45 per diluted share and adjusted operating income of $1.50 per diluted share

Full year net income of $4.48 per diluted share and adjusted operating income of $4.60 per diluted share

Full year return on equity of 13.7%

Board of directors declares 25% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share

Fourth quarter 2025 highlights compared to fourth quarter 2024:(1)

Net income increased $6.9 million to $38.4 million.

Net investment income increased 14% to $26.4 million.

Combined ratio improved 2.1 points to 92.3%; composed of an underlying loss ratio of 55.4%, catastrophe loss ratio of 1.2%, no prior year reserve development, and underwriting expense ratio of 35.7%.

Underlying combined ratio improved 1.7 points to 91.1%.

Net written premium(2) increased 11% to $309.7 million.





Full year 2025 highlights compared to full year 2024:(1)

Net income increased $56.2 million to $118.2 million.

Net investment income increased 19% to $97.5 million.

Combined ratio improved 4.4 points to 94.8%; composed of an underlying loss ratio of 56.3%, catastrophe loss ratio of 3.2%, favorable prior year reserve development of 0.4% and underwriting expense ratio of 35.7%.

Underlying combined ratio improved 1.8 points to 92.0%.

Net written premium (2) increased 9% to $1.3 billion.

increased 9% to $1.3 billion. Book value per share increased $6.08 to $36.88 as of December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024.

Adjusted book value per share increased $4.23 to $37.87 as of December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024.





CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (UFG) (Nasdaq: UFCS) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, with net income increasing $6.9 million over the prior year to $38.4 million ($1.45 per diluted share) and adjusted operating income increasing $7.2 million over the prior year to $39.7 million ($1.50 per diluted share).

In the fourth quarter, net written premium grew 11% with retention and new business above the prior year period and an average renewal premium increase of 6.3%. The fourth quarter combined ratio improved 2.1 points to 92.3% with improved underlying loss ratio, expense ratio and catastrophe losses, while prior year reserve development remained neutral overall. Net investment income of $26.4 million increased 14% from the prior year period.

For the full year, net written premium grew 9% with retention and new business strongly above prior year and an average renewal premium increase of 8.7%. The annual combined ratio of 94.8% improved 4.4 points from prior year with improvement across all components. Net investment income of $97.5 million increased 19% from prior year.

“UFG produced excellent results in the fourth quarter, providing a strong close to a year of outstanding achievements,” said President and CEO Kevin Leidwinger. “Through the efforts of our exceptional team, UFG achieved record levels of gross written premium, net written premium and new business production in 2025 while delivering the best annual underwriting profit, investment income and return on equity in a decade or longer.

“These milestones reflect the actions taken over the past several years to transform the company and significantly improve its operating performance. Our deepened expertise, evolved capabilities, enhanced actuarial insights and improved alignment with distribution partners have enabled us to more broadly serve our customers, which we believe positions UFG for continued profitable growth as a disciplined, solution-oriented underwriting company.

“As we embark on our 80th year in business in 2026, UFG is well poised to navigate the complexities of an evolving market and will remain focused on the strategic execution of our business plan. With confidence in our future financial performance and an enduring commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders, I am pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a 25% increase in our quarterly cash dividend from $0.16 per share to $0.20 per share.”

(1) Underlying loss ratio, underlying combined ratio and adjusted book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. See Definitions of non-GAAP information and reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures for additional information.

(2) Net written premium is a performance measure reflecting the amount charged for insurance policy contracts issued and recognized on an annualized basis at the effective date of the policy. See Certain performance measures for additional information.

Consolidated financial highlights:

Consolidated financial highlights(1) (Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (In thousands, except ratios and per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earned premium $ 341,052 $ 308,137 $ 1,292,696 $ 1,176,750 Net written premium 309,747 278,529 1,346,219 1,231,470 Combined ratio: Net loss ratio 56.6 % 57.3 % 59.1 % 63.3 % Underwriting expense ratio 35.7 % 37.1 % 35.7 % 35.9 % Combined ratio 92.3 % 94.4 % 94.8 % 99.2 % Additional ratios: Net loss ratio 56.6 % 57.3 % 59.1 % 63.3 % Catastrophes 1.2 % 1.6 % 3.2 % 5.4 % Reserve development (favorable) unfavorable — % — % (0.4 )% — % Underlying loss ratio (non-GAAP) 55.4 % 55.7 % 56.3 % 57.9 % Underwriting expense ratio 35.7 % 37.1 % 35.7 % 35.9 % Underlying combined ratio (non-GAAP) 91.1 % 92.8 % 92.0 % 93.8 % Net investment income $ 26,415 $ 23,156 $ 97,538 $ 81,986 Net investment gains (losses) (1,661 ) (1,318 ) (3,822 ) (5,429 ) Net income (loss) 38,354 31,442 118,191 61,957 Adjusted operating income (loss) 39,666 32,483 121,210 66,246 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 1.45 $ 1.21 $ 4.48 $ 2.39 Adjusted operating income (loss) per diluted share 1.50 1.25 4.60 2.56 Return on equity(2) 13.7 % 8.2 %



(1) Underlying loss ratio, underlying combined ratio and adjusted operating income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures. SeeDefinitions of non-GAAP information and reconciliations to comparable GAAP measuresfor additional information.

(2) Return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized net income by average stockholders’ equity, which is calculated using a simple average of the beginning and ending balances for the period.



Fourth quarter 2025 results:

(All comparisons vs. fourth quarter 2024, unless noted otherwise)

Net written premium and net earned premium each increased by 11%. Core commercial lines net written premium increased 9% supported by improved retention, increased pricing and higher new business. Overall, average renewal premiums increased 6.3% with rates increasing 4.8% and exposure changes of 1.5%. Excluding the workers' compensation line of business, the overall average increase in renewal premiums was 7.0%, with 5.7% from rate increases and 1.3% from exposure changes.

The fourth quarter combined ratio improved 2.1 points to 92.3% compared to 94.4% in the prior year quarter, driven by the following:

The underlying loss ratio improved 0.3 points to 55.4%, reflecting sustained lower frequency and earned rate achievement as well as favorable large loss experience compared to historical levels.

Catastrophe losses improved 0.4 points to 1.2%, below both the five-year and 10-year historical averages.

Prior year reserve development, excluding catastrophe losses, was neutral for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The underwriting expense ratio of 35.7% improved 1.4 points mainly driven by continued focus on disciplined expense management and business growth.





Full year 2025 results:

(All comparisons vs. full year 2024, unless noted otherwise)

Net written premium and net earned premium increased by 9% and 10%, respectively. Core commercial lines net written premium increased 14% supported by improved retention, increased pricing and higher new business. Overall, average renewal premiums increased 8.7% with rates increasing 7.0% and exposure changes of 1.6%. Excluding the workers' compensation line of business, the overall average increase in renewal premiums was 9.6%, with 8.0% from rate increases and 1.5% from exposure changes.

The full year combined ratio improved 4.4 points to 94.8% compared to 99.2% in the prior full year, driven by the following:

The underlying loss ratio improved 1.6 points to 56.3%, reflecting sustained lower frequency and earned rate achievement as well as favorable large loss experience compared to historical levels.

Catastrophe losses improved 2.2 points to 3.2%, below both the five-year and 10-year historical averages.

Prior year reserve development, excluding catastrophe losses, was favorable at 0.4% for the full year 2025, compared to neutral prior year reserve development in the full year 2024.

The underwriting expense ratio of 35.7% improved 0.2 points mainly driven by continued focus on disciplined expense management and business growth.





Investment Results

Fourth quarter 2025 results:

(All comparisons vs. fourth quarter 2024, unless noted otherwise)

Net investment income was $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.3 million or 14.1%. Income from the fixed maturity portfolio increased by $3.5 million as a result of portfolio growth and reinvestment at higher yields. Income on other long-term investments increased $0.2 million to $2.4 million on increased valuations.

Full year 2025 results:

(All comparisons vs. full year 2024, unless noted otherwise)

Net investment income was $97.5 million for the full year 2025, an increase of $15.6 million or 19.0%. Income from the fixed maturity portfolio increased by $17.9 million as a result of portfolio management actions and portfolio growth. This was partially offset by decreased income on other long-term investments of $6.9 million compared to $7.9 million in the full year 2024, due to strong performance in certain sectors during 2024.

Investment results (Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (In thousands, except average yields) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Investment income: Interest on fixed maturities $ 23,342 $ 19,877 $ 87,642 $ 69,703 Dividends on equity securities — — — 341 Income (loss) on other long-term investments 2,360 2,150 6,944 7,939 Other 3,708 3,692 15,123 14,951 Total investment income $ 29,410 $ 25,719 $ 109,709 $ 92,934 Less investment expenses 2,995 2,563 12,171 10,948 Net investment income $ 26,415 $ 23,156 $ 97,538 $ 81,986 Average yields on fixed income securities pre-tax(1) 4.38 % 4.15 % 4.29 % 3.73 %



(1) Fixed income securities yield excluding net unrealized investment gains/losses and expenses.

Balance sheet

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

(In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Invested assets $ 2,464,687 $ 2,093,094 Cash 156,332 200,949 Total assets 3,840,789 3,488,469 Losses and loss settlement expenses 1,924,826 1,796,782 Total liabilities 2,899,619 2,706,938 Net unrealized investment gains (losses), after-tax (25,268 ) (72,241 ) Total stockholders’ equity 941,170 781,531 Book value per share $ 36.88 $ 30.80 Adjusted book value per share(1) 37.87 33.64



(1) Adjusted book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. SeeDefinitions of non-GAAP information and reconciliations to comparable GAAP measuresfor additional information.

The company’s book value per share was $36.88, an increase of $6.08 per share, or 19.7%, from December 31, 2024. This increase is primarily related to an increase in net income and a decrease in unrealized investment losses on fixed maturity securities, partially offset with shareholder dividends during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025.

Capital management

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the company declared and paid a $0.16 per share cash dividend to shareholders of record as of December 5, 2025.

On February 9, 2026, the company's board of directors declared a common stock quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend will be payable March 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 24, 2026.

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. The company is licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is represented by approximately 850 independent agencies. AM Best assigns a rating of “A-” (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group. For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com.

Definitions of non-GAAP information and reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures

The company prepares its financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States of America. Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations and profitability. Management also believes that disclosure of certain non-GAAP financial measures enhances investor understanding of our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this report include: adjusted operating income, underlying loss ratio, underlying combined ratio, and adjusted book value per share. The company has provided the following definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted operating income: Adjusted operating income is calculated by excluding net investment gains and losses, after applicable federal and state income taxes from net income (loss). Management believes adjusted operating income is a meaningful measure for evaluating insurance company performance and a useful supplement to GAAP information because it better represents the normal, ongoing performance of our business. Investors and equity analysts who invest in and report on the insurance industry and the company generally focus on this metric in their analyses.

Net income reconciliation (Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income statement data Net income (loss) $ 38,354 $ 31,442 $ 118,191 $ 61,957 Less: after-tax net investment gains (losses) (1,312 ) (1,041 ) (3,019 ) (4,289 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 39,666 $ 32,483 $ 121,210 $ 66,246 Diluted earnings per share data Net income (loss) $ 1.45 $ 1.21 $ 4.48 $ 2.39 Less: after-tax net investment gains (losses) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (0.12 ) (0.17 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 1.50 $ 1.25 $ 4.60 $ 2.56



Underlying loss ratio and underlying combined ratio: Underlying loss ratio represents the net loss ratio less the impacts of catastrophes and non-catastrophe prior year reserve development. The underlying combined ratio represents the combined ratio less the impacts of catastrophes and non-catastrophe prior year reserve development. The company believes that the underlying loss ratio and underlying combined ratio are meaningful measures to understand the underlying trends in the core business in the current accident year, removing the volatility of prior year impacts and catastrophes. Management believes separate discussions on catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development are important to understanding how the company is managing catastrophe risk and identifying developments in longer-tailed business.

Prior year reserve development is the increase (unfavorable) or decrease (favorable) in incurred loss and loss adjustment expense at the valuation dates for losses which occurred in previous calendar years. This measure excludes development on catastrophe losses.

Catastrophe losses is an operational measure which utilizes the designations of the Insurance Services Office (“ISO”) and is reported with losses and loss adjustment expense amounts net of reinsurance recoverables, unless specified otherwise. In addition to ISO catastrophes, we also include as catastrophes those events, which may include U.S. or international losses, that we believe are, or will be, material to our operations, either in amount or in number of claims made. Catastrophes are not predictable and are unique in terms of timing and financial impact. While management estimates catastrophe losses as incurred, due to the inherently unique nature of catastrophe losses, the impact in a reporting period is inclusive of catastrophes that occurred in the reporting period, as well as development on catastrophes that have occurred in prior periods.

Adjusted book value per share: Adjusted book value per share is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized investment gains and losses, net of tax, by the number of common shares outstanding. Management believes adjusted book value per share is a meaningful measure for evaluating the company's net worth that is primarily attributable to our business operations, because it removes the effect of changing prices on invested assets that can fluctuate from period to period. Book value per share is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Book value per share reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Shareholders' equity $ 941,170 $ 781,531 Less: Net unrealized investment gains (losses), net of tax (25,268 ) (72,241 ) Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized investment gains (losses), net of tax $ 966,438 $ 853,772 Common shares outstanding (basic) 25,522 25,378 Book value per share $ 36.88 $ 30.80 Adjusted book value per share 37.87 33.64



Certain performance measures

The company uses the following measure to evaluate its financial performance. Management believes a discussion of this measure provides financial statement users with a better understanding of the company’s results of operations. The company has provided the following definition:

Net written premium: Net written premium is frequently used by industry analysts and other recognized reporting sources to facilitate comparisons of the performance of insurance companies. Net written premium is the amount charged for insurance policy contracts issued and recognized on an annualized basis at the effective date of the policy. Management believes net written premium is a meaningful measure for evaluating insurance company sales performance and geographical expansion efforts. Net written premium for an insurance company consists of direct premiums written and premiums assumed, less premiums ceded. Net earned premium is calculated on a pro-rata basis over the terms of the respective policies. Unearned premium reserves are established for the portion of written premium applicable to the unexpired terms of the insurance policies in force. The difference between net earned premium and net written premium is the change in unearned premium and the change in prepaid reinsurance premiums.

Supplemental tables

Income statement (Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Net earned premium $ 341,052 $ 308,137 $ 1,292,696 $ 1,176,750 Net investment income 26,415 23,156 97,538 81,986 Net investment gains (losses) (1,661 ) (1,318 ) (3,822 ) (5,429 ) Other income (loss) — 3,200 — — Total revenues $ 365,806 $ 333,175 $ 1,386,412 $ 1,253,307 Benefits, losses and expenses Losses and loss settlement expenses $ 192,794 $ 176,486 $ 764,402 $ 744,605 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 82,043 76,834 315,323 281,338 Other underwriting expenses 39,592 37,410 146,609 140,942 Interest expense 3,182 2,481 11,267 7,281 Other non-underwriting expenses (9 ) 419 875 2,107 Total benefits, losses and expenses $ 317,602 $ 293,630 $ 1,238,476 $ 1,176,273 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 48,204 $ 39,545 $ 147,936 $ 77,034 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,850 8,103 29,745 15,077 Net income (loss) $ 38,354 $ 31,442 $ 118,191 $ 61,957





Net written premium by line of business

(Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

(In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net written premium(1) Commercial lines: Other liability(2) $ 105,964 $ 90,508 $ 420,016 $ 369,454 Fire and allied lines(3) 59,607 54,203 265,529 253,796 Automobile 65,816 53,776 305,284 258,257 Workers’ compensation 16,129 14,011 75,490 61,838 Surety(4) 15,629 10,013 63,432 52,524 Miscellaneous 301 3,201 4,844 13,086 Total commercial lines $ 263,446 $ 225,712 $ 1,134,595 $ 1,008,955 Personal lines: Fire and allied lines(5) $ 613 $ 3,804 $ 15,917 $ 14,201 Automobile 51 764 516 2,449 Miscellaneous — — — 5 Total personal lines $ 664 $ 4,568 $ 16,433 $ 16,655 Assumed reinsurance(6) 45,637 48,249 195,191 205,860 Total $ 309,747 $ 278,529 $ 1,346,219 $ 1,231,470



(1) Net written premium is a performance measure reflecting the amount charged for insurance policy contracts issued and recognized on an annualized basis at the effective date of the policy. See Certain performance measures for additional information.

(2) Commercial lines “Other liability” is business insurance covering bodily injury and property damage arising from general business operations, accidents on the insured’s premises and products manufactured or sold.

(3) Commercial lines “Fire and allied lines” includes fire, allied lines, commercial multiple peril and inland marine.

(4) Commercial lines “Surety” previously referred to as “Fidelity and surety.”

(5) Personal lines “Fire and allied lines” includes fire, allied lines, homeowners and inland marine.

(6) Assumed reinsurance includes Funds at Lloyd's.

Net earned premium, net losses and loss settlement expenses and net loss ratio by line of business Three months ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net losses Net losses and loss and loss Net

settlement Net Net

settlement Net (Unaudited) earned

expenses loss earned

expenses loss (In thousands, except ratios) premium

incurred ratio premium

incurred ratio Commercial lines Other liability $ 105,357 $ 76,161 72.3 % $ 91,016 $ 82,052 90.2 % Fire and allied lines 65,992 21,372 32.4 62,019 16,515 26.6 Automobile 79,798 41,170 51.6 63,276 28,893 45.7 Workers’ compensation 17,967 12,684 70.6 14,914 8,233 55.2 Surety 15,992 10,150 63.5 15,537 (179 ) (1.2 ) Miscellaneous 1,310 492 37.6 3,223 611 19.0 Total commercial lines $ 286,416 $ 162,029 56.6 % $ 249,985 $ 136,125 54.5 % Personal lines Fire and allied lines $ 4,814 $ 1,920 39.9 % $ 3,814 $ 5,110 134.0 % Automobile 230 144 62.6 % 639 424 66.4 % Miscellaneous — (7 ) NM 2 4 NM Total personal lines $ 5,044 $ 2,057 40.8 % $ 4,455 $ 5,538 124.3 % Assumed reinsurance 49,592 28,708 57.9 53,697 34,823 64.9 Total $ 341,052 $ 192,794 56.6 % $ 308,137 $ 176,486 57.3 %



NM = Not meaningful

Net earned premium, net losses and loss settlement expenses and net loss ratio by line of business Twelve months ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net losses Net losses

and loss and loss

Net

settlement Net Net

settlement

Net (Unaudited) earned

expenses loss earned

expenses

loss (In thousands, except ratios) premiums

incurred ratio premiums

incurred

ratio Commercial lines Other liability $ 389,154 $ 283,599 72.9 % $ 343,027 $ 283,034 82.5 % Fire and allied lines 259,005 109,972 42.5 252,142 125,807 49.9 Automobile 287,996 166,028 57.6 239,964 138,517 57.7 Workers’ compensation 65,040 43,291 66.6 54,815 37,524 68.5 Surety 64,096 24,522 38.3 60,285 14,812 24.6 Miscellaneous 10,004 5,614 56.1 9,802 5,742 58.6 Total commercial lines $ 1,075,295 $ 633,026 58.9 % $ 960,035 $ 605,436 63.1 % Personal lines Fire and allied lines $ 14,690 $ 6,146 41.8 % $ 14,237 $ 8,325 58.5 % Automobile 1,752 1,116 63.7 % 1,214 732 60.3 % Miscellaneous 2 (54 ) NM 10 197 NM Total personal lines $ 16,444 $ 7,208 43.8 % $ 15,461 $ 9,254 59.9 % Assumed reinsurance 200,957 124,168 61.8 201,254 129,915 64.6 Total $ 1,292,696 $ 764,402 59.1 % $ 1,176,750 $ 744,605 63.3 %



NM = Not meaningful