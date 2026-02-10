ProLogium Breaks Ground on Dunkirk Gigafactory in France

TAIPEI, Taiwan and DUNKIRK, France, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLogium Technology today held the groundbreaking ceremony for its gigafactory in Dunkirk, France, officially launching construction and marking an additional step towards the creation of a European value chain. ProLogium will start on-site construction of its European “Superfluidized All-Inorganic Solid-State Lithium Ceramic Battery” mass-production platform. The ceremony marks the transition from project planning to physical execution, thanks to the support of the French government and authorities, the first facility for the group outside Taiwan that confirms ProLogium’s long term industrial presence in France.

Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, said: “ProLogium has chosen France, and specifically Dunkirk, to establish its first electric battery gigafactory in Europe. This is a source of French pride, creating jobs in the Dunkirk area and supporting the decarbonization of our economy. As we have done for ProLogium, we will continue, with consistency, to enhance the attractiveness of France and our territories for future industries. This is an issue of French and European sovereignty, as well as an economic, social, and climate imperative.”

Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium Technology: “This groundbreaking marks a pivotal step from innovation to scalable manufacturing. Building on our proven production experience, we are bringing our mass-production platform to Europe and will build the Dunkirk lines with a platform mindset—from equipment installation and process windows to quality systems—to ensure consistent, industrial-scale output. From today, we are executing against clear milestones toward start-of-production and ramp-up, while deepening collaboration with local partners to strengthen a resilient supply chain aligned with Europe’s energy transition and industrial ambitions.”

Roland Lescure, Minister for the Economy, Finance, and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty:

"Setting foot for the first time on the site of this future gigafactory, I can see how our industrial ambition is becoming a reality. With ProLogium, we are reaching a key milestone for French and European industry. My objective is clear: to make France the leader in technological sovereignty in batteries, through projects that drive innovation and create the jobs of the future."

Mathieu Lefèvre, Minister Delegate for Ecological Transition:

"Industrial ecology lies at the heart of France’s economic policy, thanks to the reforms implemented since 2017. With the ProLogium gigafactory in Dunkirk, a major industrial project is taking shape in support of the ecological transition and our industrial sovereignty. Through the Green Industry Act and the France 2030 plan, the State is creating the conditions to accelerate the deployment of low-carbon industries across our territories and to build strategic sectors such as batteries."

Sébastien Martin, Minister Delegate for Industry:

"The laying of this first stone embodies our industrial strategy: producing the technologies of tomorrow in Europe. With ProLogium in Dunkirk, France is strengthening its industrial sovereignty, creating highly skilled jobs, and building leadership in next-generation batteries. This is how we develop a competitive, innovative, and sustainable industry that supports our economic and climate independence."

Nicolas Forissier, Minister for Foreign Trade and Attractiveness:

"By choosing to establish itself in Dunkirk, ProLogium is investing in a strong industrial territory, well connected to Europe and capable of supporting cutting-edge production. This project demonstrates France’s ability to attract long-term industrial investment and to turn technological innovation into productive activity and jobs."

Xavier Bertrand, President of the Hauts-de-France Region:

"ProLogium’s decision to choose Dunkirk and the Hauts-de-France region is no coincidence. It reflects the choice of a region that has fought hard to build an ecosystem capable of creating this battery valley and the jobs that come with it. This first stone symbolizes far more than a factory: it represents the industrial revival of our region and proves our ability to stay one step ahead. Industry has a future in Hauts-de-France!"

Patrice Vergriete, Mayor of Dunkirk and President of the Dunkirk Urban Community: "This groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of a great adventure for Dunkirk and ProLogium. This project will create the industrial jobs of tomorrow, at the heart of a cleaner, more innovative, and more competitive industry. It is the beginning of a transformation that demonstrates, once again, Dunkirk's ability to attract innovation in the service of responsible and sustainable development."

Maurice Georges, Chairman of the Board of Dunkirk Port: "The laying of this foundation stone is excellent news for the port of Dunkirk. ProLogium, the second gigafactory to be established in the region, based on new-generation solid-state batteries, strengthens the heart of the Hauts-de-France battery valley. To support this project, Dunkerque-Port has invested in the development of the Grande Industrie 2 zone at the West Port. The port welcomes this new step, which is part of a collective effort with the State, the Dunkirk Urban Community, and the Hauts-de-France region, and which contributes to the emergence of a major industrial hub and the generation of new maritime and land flows."

Dunkirk Mass-Production Platform: Advancing from Construction to Industrial-Scale Production

Built on ProLogium’s mass-production readiness and long-term investment commitment, the project aims to deliver safer, higher-performance next-generation batteries while strengthening Europe’s battery technology and supply-chain sovereignty.

The Dunkirk site will establish a local manufacturing system—covering production, quality, and supply-chain collaboration—designed around an all-inorganic solid-state electrolyte architecture to balance safety, performance, and manufacturability at scale. ProLogium will work with European partners to strengthen supply-chain resilience and accelerate battery localization aligned with long-term electrification and industrial-security priorities.

Why Dunkirk: Investment-Ready Ecosystem, Logistics Connectivity, and a Fast-Growing Decarbonized Industrial Cluster

ProLogium selected Dunkirk for its strategic position as a northern European industrial and logistics hub and its investment-ready environment. ProLogium will benefit from the support of RTE, which is acting as co-project manager responsible for the high-voltage connection essential to the plant, which will have direct access to carbon-free and competitive energy thanks to its immediate proximity to the Gravelines nuclear power plant.

The region offers multimodal connectivity— maritime, inland waterways, rail, and road—enabling efficient logistics, a reduction in the carbon footprint of its transport, and access to surrounding markets. Dunkirk is also positioning itself as a rapidly growing carbon-free industrial cluster, supported by coordinated public and private initiatives. This technology will push the boundaries of electric vehicles in terms of range, safety, fast charging, residual value, low-temperature performance, repairability, and recyclability. It therefore offers a highly competitive value proposition and helps to remove the main technical barriers to the adoption of electric vehicles and redefine industry standards for batteries. ProLogium technology will also pave the way for applications beyond mobility alone.

This environment strongly aligns with France’s reindustrialization and energy transition objectives.

Accelerating France Gigafactory Build-Out to Support Europe’s Electrification

ProLogium has leveraged its Taoyuan gigafactory in Taiwan—operational since 2024 and having delivered more than 600,000 cells—to scale industrial readiness. The Dunkirk project roadmap includes:

2023: Secured French government subsidies

2025: Obtained environmental approval and construction permit

2026: Official groundbreaking; start of construction

2028: Fab 1, Phase 1 completed; start of Gen4 mass production (0.8 GWh)

2029: Capacity ramp-up

2030: Fab 1, Phase 2 completed; full operation at 4 GWh

2032: Phase 2 completed; total capacity reaches 12 GWh

In addition, the Company has already secured reserved land at the Port of Dunkirk for future expansion. Over the long term, and in line with market demand, the site has the potential to scale progressively to 48 GWh, reinforcing Europe’s position as a key manufacturing hub for next-generation batteries.