Septerna Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Septerna, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEPN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery, announced today that on February 6, 2026, the company’s Board of Directors granted an inducement award to Mark A. Wilson, Septerna’s Chief Legal Officer, consisting of a non-qualified stock option to purchase 165,000 shares of common stock under the Company’s 2026 Inducement Plan. The award was granted as an inducement material to Mr. Wilson’s employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option has an exercise price of $25.41 per share, equal to Septerna’s closing share price on February 6, 2026, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% vesting thereafter in equal monthly installments over 36 months, subject to Mr. Wilson’s continuous employment through the applicable vesting dates. The stock option is subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2026 Inducement Plan and the applicable stock option agreement.

