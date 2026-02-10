Xometry to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 24, 2026

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the market opens on February 24, 2026.

Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, Xometry will also release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its Investor Relations website .

Xometry, Inc. Q4 and Full Year 2025 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT

Investors and participants can register in advance here .

. You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings presentation webcast will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace , popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn .

