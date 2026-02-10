Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) (“Getty” or the “Company”), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.485 per common share payable on April 9, 2026 to holders of record on March 26, 2026.

About Getty Realty Corp .

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s portfolio included 1,174 freestanding properties located in 44 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

