Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2025 Twelve-Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2025 was a strong year of operating and financial growth for Middlefield, driven by consistent execution and continued momentum across the Bank. We are pleased with the progress we’ve made and are focused on completing our merger with Farmers National Banc Corp., which we expect to close in the first quarter of 2026. We believe this combination will create meaningful opportunities for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

Income Statement
Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, increased $7.8 million to $68.5 million, compared to $60.7 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was 3.80%, compared to 3.52% last year. Net interest income for the 2025 fourth quarter increased $1.8 to $17.4 million, compared to $15.6 million for the 2024 fourth quarter. The net interest margin for the 2025 fourth quarter was 3.80%, compared to 3.56% for the same period of 2024.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, noninterest income increased $2.1 to $9.3 million, compared to $7.2 million for the same period in 2024. Noninterest income for the 2025 fourth quarter was $2.0 million, compared to $1.9 million for the same period the previous year.

Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $54.8 million, compared to $47.5 million for the same period in 2024. For the 2025 fourth quarter, noninterest expense was $15.9 million, compared to $11.8 million for the 2024 fourth quarter. Noninterest expense was negatively impacted in the fourth quarter of 2025 by $1.8 million of merger-related expenses and the accelerated vesting of certain performance share units as communicated in a Form 8-K filed by the Company on December 8, 2025.

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $19.4 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to $15.5 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Net income for the 2025 fourth quarter was $3.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $23.0 million, compared to $20.4 million last year. For the 2025 fourth quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $3.5 million, compared to $5.7 million for the same period of 2024. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.)

Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2025, increased 2.7% to $1.90 billion, compared to $1.85 billion at December 31, 2024. Total loans at December 31, 2025, were $1.59 billion, compared to $1.52 billion at December 31, 2024. The 4.3% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to originations within the owner occupied and commercial and industrial loan segments as well as home equity lines of credit, offset by a decrease in the non-owner occupied loan segment. The investment securities available-for-sale portfolio was $155.5 million at December 31, 2025, compared with $165.8 million at December 31, 2024.

Total liabilities at December 31, 2025, increased 1.8% to $1.67 billion, compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2024. Total deposits at December 31, 2025, were $1.47 billion, compared to $1.45 billion at December 31, 2024. The 1.8% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market accounts, partially offset by declines in time deposits and savings accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 25.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, compared to 26.1% at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, the Company had brokered deposits of $23.1 million, compared to $35.1 million at December 31, 2024.

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at December 31, 2025:

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Balance
  Percent of CRE Portfolio  Percent of Loan Portfolio  Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 
              
Multi-Family $86,384  12.5% 5.4% 64.8%
Owner Occupied             
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing  75,289  10.9% 4.7% 59.1%
Other Services (except Public Administration)  37,313  5.4% 2.4% 58.1%
Manufacturing  22,453  3.2% 1.4% 50.0%
Health Care and Social Assistance  14,477  2.1% 0.9% 52.3%
Accommodation and Food Services  12,373  1.8% 0.8% 48.9%
Other  63,167  9.0% 4.0% 51.9%
Total Owner Occupied $225,072  32.4% 14.2%   
Non-Owner Occupied             
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing  325,274  47.0% 20.5% 54.0%
Accommodation and Food Services  37,717  5.5% 2.4% 57.0%
Health Care and Social Assistance  7,516  1.1% 0.5% 31.7%
Manufacturing  3,989  0.6% 0.3% 42.8%
Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation  2,108  0.3% 0.1% 15.8%
Other  3,953  0.6% 0.2% 71.8%
Total Non-Owner Occupied $380,557  55.1% 24.0%   
Total CRE $692,013  100.0% 43.6%   


Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At December 31, 2025, stockholders' equity was $229.6 million, compared to $210.6 million at December 31, 2024. The 9.1% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily from higher retained earnings and a decrease in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at December 31, 2025, was $28.26, compared to $26.08 at December 31, 2024.

At December 31, 2025, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $188.7 million, compared to $168.6 million at December 31, 2024. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $23.22 at December 31, 2025, compared to $20.88 at December 31, 2024. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.84 per share, totaling $6.8 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.80 per share, totaling $6.5 million.

The Company did not repurchase any common stock during 2025. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 43,858 shares of its common stock, at an average price of $24.00 per share. 

At December 31, 2025, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 12.07%, compared to 11.36% at December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $494,000 million, versus a provision for credit losses of $2.0 million for the same period last year. For the 2025 fourth quarter, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $475,000, compared to a recovery of credit losses of $177,000 for the same period of 2024.

Net charge-offs were $481,000 million, or (0.03%) of average loans, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to net recoveries of $1.4, or 0.10% of average loans, for the same period last year. Net charge-offs were $148,000, or (0.04%) of average loans, annualized, for the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to net recoveries of $151,000, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized, for the same period of 2024.  The higher net charge-offs were due to the partial charge-off of one loan during the 2025 third quarter.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2025, which consisted of nonperforming loans, were $17.0 million, compared to $30.0 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in nonperforming assets is primarily the result of a $13.5 million loan moved to nonaccrual in the 2024 third quarter paying off in the fourth quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2025, stood at $22.7 million, or 1.43% of total loans, compared to $22.4 million, or 1.48% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was mainly from an overall increase in total loans as well as changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period, and geographic footprint of unemployment data.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.90 billion at December 31, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

Balance Sheets (period end) December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $39,823  $81,372  $59,145  $56,150  $46,037 
Federal funds sold  7,685   22,333   13,701   10,720   9,755 
Cash and cash equivalents  47,508   103,705   72,846   66,870   55,792 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value  155,544   155,855   161,116   165,014   165,802 
Other investments  1,128   1,131   1,014   1,021   855 
Loans held for sale  -   209   152   -   - 
Loans:                    
Commercial real estate:                    
Owner occupied  225,072   221,600   196,645   185,412   181,447 
Non-owner occupied  380,557   390,354   405,032   413,621   412,291 
Multifamily  86,384   88,899   79,497   88,737   89,849 
Residential real estate  367,413   366,307   357,217   351,274   353,442 
Commercial and industrial  262,209   269,422   257,519   235,547   229,034 
Home equity lines of credit  161,157   159,805   156,297   147,154   143,379 
Construction and other  96,894   104,843   123,531   122,653   103,608 
Consumer installment  5,740   5,794   6,187   5,951   6,564 
Total loans  1,585,426   1,607,024   1,581,925   1,550,349   1,519,614 
Less allowance for credit losses  22,707   23,029   22,335   22,401   22,447 
Net loans  1,562,719   1,583,995   1,559,590   1,527,948   1,497,167 
Premises and equipment, net  22,207   21,428   20,304   20,494   20,565 
Premises and equipment held for sale  998   998   1,015   -   - 
Goodwill  36,356   36,356   36,356   36,356   36,356 
Core deposit intangibles  4,613   4,862   5,112   5,362   5,611 
Bank-owned life insurance  35,553   35,335   35,102   34,866   35,259 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  35,913   35,019   31,762   30,425   35,952 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,902,539  $1,978,893  $1,924,369  $1,888,356  $1,853,359 


  December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand $374,999  $410,612  $371,155  $369,492  $377,875 
Interest-bearing demand  225,079   232,452   236,239   222,953   208,291 
Money market  513,498   528,246   466,935   481,664   414,074 
Savings  180,158   180,547   184,534   189,943   197,749 
Time  178,418   270,445   334,755   275,673   247,704 
Total deposits  1,472,152   1,622,302   1,593,618   1,539,725   1,445,693 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  175,000   106,000   89,000   110,000   172,400 
Other borrowings  11,446   11,502   11,557   11,609   11,660 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  14,297   14,969   14,142   13,229   13,044 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,672,895   1,754,773   1,708,317   1,674,563   1,642,797 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 10,006,068 shares issued, 8,126,758 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025  163,813   162,349   162,195   162,195   161,999 
Additional paid-in capital  1,052   1,041   811   515   246 
Retained earnings  121,931   120,514   116,892   112,432   109,299 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (16,243)  (18,875)  (22,937)  (20,440)  (20,073)
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of December 31, 2025  (40,909)  (40,909)  (40,909)  (40,909)  (40,909)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  229,644   224,120   216,052   213,793   210,562 
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,902,539  $1,978,893  $1,924,369  $1,888,356  $1,853,359 


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended 
Statements of Income December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31, 2024  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
                             
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                            
Interest and fees on loans $25,055  $25,485  $25,122  $23,387  $23,308  $99,049  $92,566 
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions  323   299   325   291   320   1,238   1,491 
Federal funds sold  152   192   120   155   151   619   568 
Investment securities:                            
Taxable interest  416   538   526   530   528   2,010   2,028 
Tax-exempt interest  955   958   960   960   961   3,833   3,861 
Dividends on stock  123   136   183   150   170   592   748 
Total interest and dividend income  27,024   27,608   27,236   25,473   25,438   107,341   101,262 
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits  8,275   8,972   8,789   7,885   8,582   33,921   33,263 
Short-term borrowings  1,204   918   870   1,347   1,128   4,339   6,616 
Other borrowings  153   153   140   143   173   589   703 
Total interest expense  9,632   10,043   9,799   9,375   9,883   38,849   40,582 
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME  17,392   17,565   17,437   16,098   15,555   68,492   60,680 
                             
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  (475)  392   (506)  95   (177)  (494)  2,008 
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES  17,867   17,173   17,943   16,003   15,732   68,986   58,672 
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Service charges on deposit accounts  1,084   1,072   1,061   989   1,068   4,206   3,907 
Gain (Loss) on equity securities  (3)  17   (7)  (34)  56   (27)  (9)
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  236   228   230   493   230   1,187   930 
Gain on sale of loans  97   158   39   24   64   318   199 
Revenue from investment services  224   306   310   268   237   1,108   916 
Gain on exchange of real estate  -   -   1,229   -   -   1,229   - 
Gross rental income  -   -   -   -   -   -   67 
Other income  313   543   216   204   259   1,276   1203 
Total noninterest income  1,951   2,324   3,078   1,944   1,914   9,297   7,213 
                             
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Salaries and employee benefits  8,084   6,883   6,731   6,551   5,996   28,249   24,641 
Occupancy expense  640   604   667   687   596   2,598   2,376 
Equipment expense  215   249   248   225   221   937   925 
Data processing and information technology costs  1,257   1,240   1,273   1,271   1,174   5,041   4,740 
Ohio state franchise tax  347   399   399   399   390   1,544   1,583 
Federal deposit insurance expense  267   267   267   267   293   1,068   1,055 
Professional fees  490   700   521   598   611   2,309   2,265 
Advertising expense  453   386   451   364   371   1,654   1,581 
Software amortization expense  93   94   95   90   83   372   200 
Core deposit intangible amortization  249   250   250   249   258   998   1,031 
Loss on premises and equipment held for sale  -   18   693   -   -   711   - 
Gross other real estate owned expenses  -   -   -   -   -   -   99 
Merger-related costs  1,808   -   -   -   -   1,808   - 
Other expense  1,959   2,008   2,056   1,492   1,810   7,515   7,045 
Total noninterest expense  15,862   13,098   13,651   12,193   11,803   54,804   47,541 
                             
Income before income taxes  3,956   6,399   7,370   5,754   5,843   23,479   18,344 
Income taxes  841   1,079   1,213   924   995   4,057   2,825 
                             
NET INCOME $3,115  $5,320  $6,157  $4,830  $4,848  $19,422  $15,519 
                             
PTPP (1) $3,481  $6,791  $6,864  $5,849  $5,666  $22,985  $20,352 


(1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31, 2024  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
Per common share data                            
Net income per common share – basic $0.38  $0.66  $0.76  $0.60  $0.60  $2.40  $1.93 
Net income per common share – diluted $0.38  $0.65  $0.76  $0.60  $0.60  $2.39  $1.92 
Dividends declared per share $0.21  $0.21  $0.21  $0.21  $0.20  $0.84  $0.80 
Book value per share (period end) $28.26  $27.71  $26.74  $26.46  $26.08  $28.26  $26.08 
Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2) $23.22  $22.62  $21.60  $21.29  $20.88  $23.22  $20.88 
Dividends declared $1,698  $1,698  $1,697  $1,697  $1,616  $6,790  $6,457 
Dividend yield  2.41%  2.78%  2.80%  3.05%  2.84%  2.43%  2.85%
Dividend payout ratio  54.51%  31.92%  27.56%  35.13%  33.33%  34.96%  41.61%
Average shares outstanding - basic  8,086,886   8,084,658   8,081,193   8,078,805   8,071,905   8,084,257   8,075,300 
Average shares outstanding - diluted  8,149,723   8,147,495   8,113,572   8,097,545   8,092,357   8,132,897   8,086,098 
Period ending shares outstanding  8,126,758   8,086,886   8,081,193   8,081,193   8,073,708   8,126,758   8,073,708 
                             
Selected ratios                            
Return on average assets (Annualized)  0.64%  1.08%  1.29%  1.04%  1.04%  1.01%  0.84%
Return on average equity (Annualized)  5.64%  9.62%  11.53%  9.22%  9.19%  9.02%  7.48%
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3)  6.94%  11.86%  14.31%  11.48%  11.50%  11.17%  9.41%
Efficiency (4)  79.61%  63.73%  64.49%  65.22%  65.05%  68.22%  67.38%
Equity to assets at period end  12.07%  11.33%  11.23%  11.32%  11.36%  12.07%  11.36%
Noninterest expense to average assets  0.82%  0.67%  0.72%  0.65%  0.63%  2.86%  2.58%


(1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
(2) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.
(3) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.
(4) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended 
Yields December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31, 2024  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
Interest-earning assets:                            
Loans receivable (1)  6.24%  6.30%  6.40%  6.17%  6.12%  6.28%  6.17%
Investment securities (1) (2)  3.58%  3.69%  3.64%  3.69%  3.63%  3.65%  3.61%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks  3.53%  3.52%  4.13%  3.57%  4.23%  3.68%  4.49%
Total interest-earning assets  5.88%  5.93%  6.03%  5.81%  5.78%  5.91%  5.83%
Deposits:                            
Interest-bearing demand deposits  2.09%  2.27%  2.27%  2.13%  2.07%  2.24%  2.01%
Money market deposits  3.55%  3.43%  3.53%  3.38%  3.81%  3.48%  3.88%
Savings deposits  0.94%  0.95%  0.86%  0.82%  0.75%  0.89%  0.67%
Certificates of deposit  3.46%  3.74%  3.66%  3.93%  4.21%  3.70%  4.33%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2.84%  2.91%  2.90%  2.82%  3.05%  2.88%  3.06%
Non-Deposit Funding:                            
Borrowings  4.16%  4.53%  4.54%  4.58%  4.93%  4.44%  5.45%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2.97%  3.03%  3.01%  3.01%  3.21%  3.02%  3.33%
Cost of deposits  2.11%  2.20%  2.21%  2.10%  2.24%  2.16%  2.24%
Cost of funds  2.27%  2.33%  2.34%  2.30%  2.41%  2.31%  2.51%
Net interest margin (3)  3.80%  3.79%  3.88%  3.69%  3.56%  3.80%  3.52%


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

  For the Three Months Ended 
Asset quality data December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
                     
Nonperforming assets (1) $17,023  $29,928  $25,052  $29,550  $29,984 
                     
Allowance for credit losses $22,707  $23,029  $22,335  $22,401  $22,447 
Allowance for credit losses/total loans  1.43%  1.43%  1.41%  1.44%  1.48%
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                    
Quarter-to-date $(147) $(107) $(18) $(209) $151 
Year-to-date  (481)  (334)  (227)  (209)  1,436 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                    
Quarter-to-date  (0.04%)  (0.03%)  (0.00%)  (0.06%)  0.04%
Year-to-date  (0.03%)  (0.03%)  (0.03%)  (0.06%)  0.10%
                     
Nonperforming loans/total loans  1.07%  1.86%  1.58%  1.91%  1.97%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans  133.39%  76.95%  89.15%  75.81%  74.86%
Nonperforming assets/total assets  0.89%  1.51%  1.30%  1.56%  1.62%


(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended 
  December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
                     
Stockholders' equity $229,644  $224,120  $216,052  $213,793  $210,562 
Less goodwill and other intangibles  40,969   41,218   41,468   41,718   41,967 
Tangible common equity $188,675  $182,902  $174,584  $172,075  $168,595 
                     
Shares outstanding  8,126,758   8,086,886   8,081,193   8,081,193   8,073,708 
Tangible book value per share $23.22  $22.62  $21.60  $21.29  $20.88 


Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31, 2024  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
                             
Average stockholders' equity $219,278  $219,278  $214,144  $212,465  $209,864  $215,395  $207,367 
Less average goodwill and other intangibles  41,090   41,340   41,589   41,839   42,092   41,465   42,479 
Average tangible common equity $178,188  $177,938  $172,555  $170,626  $167,772  $173,930  $164,888 
                             
Net income $3,115  $5,320  $6,157  $4,830  $4,848  $19,422  $15,519 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  6.94%  11.86%  14.31%  11.48%  11.50%  11.17%  9.41%


Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31, 2024  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
Net income $3,115  $5,320  $6,157  $4,830  $4,848  $19,422  $15,519 
Add income taxes  841   1,079   1,213   924   995   4,057   2,825 
Add provision for (recovery of) credit losses  (475)  392   (506)  95   (177)  (494)  2,008 
PTPP $3,481  $6,791  $6,864  $5,849  $5,666  $22,985  $20,352 


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
  Average Balance  Interest  Average Yield/Cost  Average Balance  Interest  Average Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable (1) $1,594,562  $25,055   6.24% $1,517,051  $23,308   6.12%
Investment securities (1) (2)  179,990   1,371   3.58%  191,390   1,489   3.63%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)  67,152   598   3.53%  60,241   641   4.23%
Total interest-earning assets  1,841,704   27,024   5.88%  1,768,682   25,438   5.78%
Noninterest-earning assets  88,694           88,205         
Total assets $1,930,398          $1,856,887         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $228,905  $1,207   2.09% $216,492  $1,126   2.07%
Money market deposits  521,393   4,669   3.55%  393,298   3,768   3.81%
Savings deposits  179,095   426   0.94%  197,257   373   0.75%
Certificates of deposit  226,278   1,973   3.46%  313,582   3,315   4.21%
Short-term borrowings  117,898   1,204   4.05%  93,200   1,128   4.81%
Other borrowings  11,479   153   5.29%  11,690   173   5.89%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,285,048   9,632   2.97%  1,225,519   9,883   3.21%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  401,367           404,428         
Other liabilities  24,705           17,076         
Stockholders' equity  219,278           209,864         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,930,398          $1,856,887         
Net interest income     $17,392          $15,555     
Interest rate spread (4)          2.91%          2.57%
Net interest margin (5)          3.80%          3.56%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          143.32%          144.32%


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $270 and $280 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

  For the Three Months Ended 
  December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025 
  Average Balance  Interest  Average Yield/Cost  Average Balance  Interest  Average Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable (1) $1,594,562  $25,055   6.24% $1,605,733  $25,485   6.30%
Investment securities (1) (2)  179,990   1,371   3.58%  188,211   1,496   3.69%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)  67,152   598   3.53%  70,727   627   3.52%
Total interest-earning assets  1,841,704   27,024   5.88%  1,864,671   27,608   5.93%
Noninterest-earning assets  88,694           83,217         
Total assets $1,930,398          $1,947,888         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $228,905  $1,207   2.09% $233,106  $1,331   2.27%
Money market deposits  521,393   4,669   3.55%  479,785   4,143   3.43%
Savings deposits  179,095   426   0.94%  184,146   440   0.95%
Certificates of deposit  226,278   1,973   3.46%  324,516   3,058   3.74%
Short-term borrowings  117,898   1,204   4.05%  82,306   918   4.43%
Other borrowings  11,479   153   5.29%  11,532   153   5.26%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,285,048   9,632   2.97%  1,315,391   10,043   3.03%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  401,367           398,307         
Other liabilities  24,705           14,912         
Stockholders' equity  219,278           219,278         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,930,398          $1,947,888         
Net interest income     $17,392          $17,565     
Interest rate spread (4)          2.91%          2.90%
Net interest margin (5)          3.80%          3.79%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          143.32%          141.76%


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $270 and $271 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
  Average Balance  Interest  Average Yield/Cost  Average Balance  Interest  Average Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable (1) $1,578,420  $99,049   6.28% $1,501,138  $92,566   6.17%
Investment securities (1) (2)  187,954   5,843   3.65%  191,685   5,889   3.61%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)  66,638   2,449   3.68%  62,463   2,807   4.49%
Total interest-earning assets  1,833,012   107,341   5.91%  1,755,286   101,262   5.83%
Noninterest-earning assets  83,968           88,358         
Total assets $1,916,980          $1,843,644         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $225,015  $5,045   2.24% $213,647  $4,293   2.01%
Money market deposits  487,287   16,941   3.48%  348,065   13,498   3.88%
Savings deposits  186,293   1,658   0.89%  197,422   1,325   0.67%
Certificates of deposit  277,382   10,277   3.70%  326,559   14,147   4.33%
Short-term borrowings  99,527   4,339   4.36%  122,506   6,616   5.40%
Other borrowings  11,559   589   5.10%  11,765   703   5.98%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,287,063   38,849   3.02%  1,219,964   40,582   3.33%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  396,880           399,430         
Other liabilities  17,642           16,883         
Stockholders' equity  215,395           207,367         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,916,980          $1,843,644         
Net interest income     $68,492          $60,680     
Interest rate spread (4)          2.89%          2.50%
Net interest margin (5)          3.80%          3.52%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          142.42%          143.88%


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $1,080 and $1,131 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(419) 673-1217
rzimmerly@middlefieldbank.com 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com 

