Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety Announces Support for Jeff Anderson ICAO Nomination

WASHINGTON, DC, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety has issued a formal statement affirming its support for the nomination of Captain Jeff Anderson as United States Permanent Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization. The organization cited Anderson’s professional background, prior vetting, and alignment with current United States aviation and international policy priorities.

Captain Anderson was originally nominated and later renominated for the ICAO ambassador role by President Donald Trump. The nomination advanced through executive branch review and proceeded to consideration by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The renomination occurred within the context of broader federal efforts to maintain United States participation in international organizations central to aviation safety, navigation integrity, and global coordination.

Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety stated that the ICAO ambassadorship remains an active and reaffirmed position within United States aviation policy. The organization noted that the renomination followed established vetting procedures and reflected continued confidence in Anderson’s qualifications and experience.

Captain Anderson brings extensive professional experience in aviation operations and safety. His background aligns with ICAO priorities related to global aviation safety standards, air navigation systems, and the resilience of international aviation infrastructure. According to the organization, these areas remain central to United States engagement with ICAO and to the broader international aviation community.

The organization also emphasized that support for Anderson extends across multiple segments of the aviation and public interest landscape, including industry stakeholders and international counterparts engaged in ICAO processes. Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety indicated that feedback from within the aviation sector reflects continued interest in leadership that supports technical expertise, regulatory consistency, and international cooperation.

Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety further stated that the nomination process has followed standard government procedures and oversight mechanisms. The organization noted that federal agencies and Senate review processes remain responsible for evaluating qualifications and compliance prior to confirmation.

The organization concluded that Captain Anderson’s nomination continues to reflect established United States aviation policy objectives and professional standards relevant to ICAO representation. Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety reaffirmed its position that the nomination remains consistent with national aviation interests and international engagement priorities.

About Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety

Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety is a public interest organization focused on promoting aviation safety, regulatory integrity, and professional standards within the United States and international aviation communities