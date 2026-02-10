VALHI ANNOUNCES EXPECTED FOURTH QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) announced today that, subject to the completion of year-end closing procedures, it expects to report fourth quarter 2025 earnings in a press release after market close on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO 2 ), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

* * * * *

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Tel. 972-233-1700