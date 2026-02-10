NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES EXPECTED FOURTH QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today announced that, subject to the completion of year-end closing procedures, it expects to report fourth quarter 2025 earnings in a press release after market close on Monday, March 9, 2026.

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO 2 ) businesses.

